Apple: Work-From-Home Benefits Macs (Video)

Daniel Martins

With many stores closed around the world and concerns over a global recession still looming, Apple product sales could look soft in the second quarter. One category that will likely not get hurt as badly, however, are Macs.

A better quarter of computer sales

Gartner has reported that the PC industry saw nearly 3% increase in unit shipments in the second quarter. Apple did even better, although only slightly so. See table below.

Within the peer group, the top 6 producers (Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple, Acer and ASUS, in descending order) distanced themselves from smaller vendors. The top 3 accounted for two-thirds of total shipments, while Apple was responsible for less than 7%. HP and Acer were clear winners in the quarter, pushing unit sales higher by at least 17% each.

Watch the video for more information on second quarter computer sales.

Preliminary Worldwide PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 2Q20
Gartner

Apple: The $1.7 Trillion Question

Apple stock has been rising so fast that analysts cannot keep up with it. The question is: continue to ride the momentum or finally downgrade shares due to richer valuations?

Daniel Martins

Apple: Countdown To Earnings Day Begins

The Apple Maven starts the countdown to Apple’s earnings day today. Analyst expectations have been all over the place, but generally point at soft results in the third fiscal quarter.

Daniel Martins

Is Apple Too Pricey? A Look At Valuations

The question of whether Apple’s valuations are stretched at current levels is a story of pluses and minuses. In this article, I dig deeper into this important topic and provide some conclusions.

Daniel Martins

Apple: A Unique Back-To-School Season (Video)

COVID-19 will disrupt this year’s back-to-school season. To make up for lower sales expectations, Apple has stepped up its game.

Daniel Martins

McInvestor

Apple Stock This Week: Unstoppable

Ever since hitting bottom in March, Apple shares have climbed without ever looking back. Shareholders have not seen weekly losses in nearly four months.

Daniel Martins

AppleInvestor01

Apple: Antitrust Still A Major Risk (Video)

The CEOs of some of the largest tech companies will appear before Congress on July 27. On the agenda are their massive competitive advantages and, consequently, the value of their stock.

Daniel Martins

McInvestor

Warren Buffett Is A Die-Hard Apple Bull

When it comes to Apple, Warren Buffett and his firm have quite a bit of skin in the game. Berkshire Hathaway’s large position is a rare vote of confidence by a mega active investor in a mega cap stock.

Daniel Martins

Apple: “The New Cash” In A Portfolio

Due to low interest rates and inflation concerns, cash has been losing its appeal. This dynamic may explain higher demand for cash flow-rich companies like Apple.

Daniel Martins

Daniel Martins

Is Apple A Good Stock For The Third Quarter?

Although the third quarter is not Apple’s busy season, the stock has performed best between July and September. With valuations reaching higher in 2020, will this time be different?

Daniel Martins

Apple Store: Closures Could Hurt Product Sales

As COVID-19 cases begin to rise in the US, Apple’s store reopening plans have U-turned. Once again, the company will need e-commerce and services to offset the headwinds in product sales.

Daniel Martins