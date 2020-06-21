Apple Watch: Is The Crown Jewel Under Pressure?

We have reached an impasse. Has the Apple Watch been a success in the first quarter of 2020, despite the global pandemic? Or has it performed poorly, giving up a large chunk of its market share away to Huawei?

Well, it depends on who you ask.

Apple Watch could be facing headwinds

On June 17, research firm Canalys released its first quarter report on global smartwatch shipments. The key takeaway is that the industry continues to grow at a relatively healthy pace of over 10%, despite the COVID-19 crisis. What stuck out as a sore thumb, however, was Apple’s shipments: a drop of 13% over 2019 levels.

This is inconsistent with what research company Strategy Analytics disclosed about six weeks ago. According to it, the Apple Watch retained its 50%-plus dominance of the global market in the first quarter, with shipments rising faster than the overall industry. The key disagreement between Canalys and Strategy Analytics seems to be Huawei.

Canalys reports that the Chinese maker benefited from “including its smartwatch with purchases of its latest P40 flagship smartphone”. The firm also cited sales cannibalization by Apple’s own AirPods in mature markets like the US and Western Europe.

See the graph below depicting the different reading by each research company.

Global smartwatch shipments DM Martins Research

My take on the situation

Facts are facts. Clearly, one of the research companies have miscalculated total number of global smartwatch shipments by a wide margin – or maybe both did, and the truth lies somewhere else.

It is also possible that the definition of “first quarter” may be different for each researcher. If Canalys used a later cut off, since it also reported numbers later, it could have reasonably overstated Huawei’s results. Remember that the COVID-19 cycle in China was about one month ahead of the rest of the world.

Regardless, I draw two key conclusions here. First, 2020 will be a highly atypical, anything-can-happen kind of year. Demand for tech devices can spike and die out in a matter of weeks, depending on factors like lockdowns, virus resurgence and severity of recession.

Second, there will likely be a dichotomy in how the wearables industry performs in the short- and long-terms. In the foreseeable future, it would not be surprising for sales to suffer. The stay-at-home economy does not bode well for smartwatch and wireless headphone demand, while the recession could discourage consumer discretionary spending.

But in the long-term, I continue to think that the Apple Watch will be the ultimate replacement of the iPhone. Not necessarily in functionality, but in being Apple’s growth engine at scale.

2020 predictions are tough to make. But in time, I still see the Apple Watch adding about $4 billion in growth per year to the company’s top-line against an annual average increase of $15 billion in total company revenues in the past three years.

Check out these articles next:

Apple Watch: It’s Time To Pay More Attention

Wearables: Slowdown Could Spell Trouble For Apple in 2020

The Next iPhone: Why Is 5G Important?

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)