On March 8, Apple announced new products during its “Peek Performance” event. While Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report did not react well to it, dipping from nearly $163 at the start of the presentation, Wall Street proved to be much more enthusiastic about the day’s developments.

Today, the Apple Maven reviews some of the key takeaways from analysts. When will AAPL catch up with Wall Street on its bullish views of the company and stock?

Figure 1: Apple Stock: Wall Street Is Psyched About New Products Apple

AAPL: what analysts are saying

Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty has been one of the most vocal Apple bulls. She currently sees AAPL stock rising 33% to $210 per share in the foreseeable future.

According to her, the new iPhone SE presents “upside risk” to fiscal 2022 shipment and revenue estimates — that is, the potential that current expectations could be too conservative. The analyst also praised Apple’s “world-class innovation engine”.

I agree with her take. Apple has recently done better at the higher-end of the smartphone market. However, a 5G-capable, A15-equipped iPhone that sells for less than $500 could help Apple to sell devices among the more price-sensitive consumers.

JPMorgan’s Samik Chatterjee has the same price target on Apple stock. He seems equally impressed with the Cupertino company’s recent product announcements.

The analyst suggests that the Friday Night Baseball deal is an unexpected positive for Apple TV+. He also sees the new color variants for the iPhone 13 as good revenue support before the Fall announcement of the iPhone 14.

I like Mr. Chatterjee’s take on Apple TV+, a service that is in desperate need of some market share traction. I am less certain about new colors driving demand for smartphones higher.

Citi’s Jim Suva is yet another bull who thinks that Apple stock deserves to trade at $210 apiece.

The analyst thinks that the new iPhone SE will help to support the segment during a year of very tough comps. He was also surprised to see Apple announce new products on schedule, despite all the supply chain challenges.

I think Mr. Suva is right on both counts. The chart below shows that Apple will have a very hard time growing iPhone revenues in the next three quarters, given a robust fiscal 2021. To help deal with the tough comps, the iPhone SE will serve as another tool in Apple’s toolbox.

Figure 2: iPhone revenue growth since F19. DM Martins Research, data from company reports

On his second point, Apple has proven to be the king of inventory and supply chain management. This, in my opinion, is yet another reason to be bullish the company and its stock.

Lastly, the most upbeat of Wall Street experts also spoke. Bank of America’s Wamsi Mohan still thinks that Apple can climb to $215 per share within the next several months.

The analysts did not revise his P&L estimates following the event. However, he maintained the thesis that the company’s device and service portfolios will benefit from robust demand going forward. He seemed particularly optimistic about the new iPhone SE.

What’s wrong with the stock?

Given the above, one would think that Apple stock should have climbed after the “Peek Performance” event. In fact, this is the opposite of what ended up happening.

AAPL shares ended the Thursday trading session valued at $158.52 and down nearly 3% for the day. It seems obvious that the stock has suffered more from broad market weakness and macro-level headwinds than it benefitted from a successful product launch.

In the short term, it is hard to be very bullish on AAPL. But in the long run, pullbacks have proven to be good opportunities to increase future returns. This time might not be different.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)