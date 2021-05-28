Apple Stock: Growth Opportunity Disguised As Bad News in Wearables

Apple has been losing ground in the wearables market. But rather than worrying much, Apple stock investors should recognize the untapped growth potential of this segment.

Research company IDC has just delivered what could be interpreted as bad news for Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Report investors. The Cupertino company lost substantial market share in the wearables space in the first quarter: from a massive 32% of the market in 2020 to less than 29% in 2021.

But the devil is in the details. The Apple Maven explains why the numbers suggest that, rather than becoming less relevant in smartwatches and headsets, Apple may instead be faced with exciting growth opportunities ahead.

Figure 1: Apple Watch, the top-selling watch globally today. Unsplash

Wearables market by the numbers

The table below summarizes IDC’s wearables market data for the first quarter of 2021 and 2020.

Apple remains the undisputed leader in the space, having produced more than one-fourth the total shipment volume, followed from afar by Samsung and its stagnant 11% share of the pie. The 20% year-over-year increase in Apple’s sales, however, represents the second worst growth pace in the industry.

Figure 2: Top 5 Wearable device companies by shipment volume, market share, and YoY growth, Q1 2021. IDC

Plenty of growth opportunities

Note that it has been 18 months since Apple launched a new product concept within its wearables business – if one can consider the AirPods Pro a significantly different device from the original AirPods. Therefore, it does not surprise me that Apple’s sales have been lagging most of its competitors’ lately.

Further evidence can be seen in IDC’s interpretation of the numbers – see quote below. It looks like most of the growth opportunities have been coming not from smartwatches and earphones sold in developed countries, but from niche corners of the market: e.g. India and fitness-tracking rings.

“It is the smaller companies fueling growth. […] Rather than compete head-to-head with products similar to the market leaders, these smaller companies have instead focused on specific markets and thrived with different solutions.”

The Apple Maven’s take

Given the above, I believe that Apple is merely undergoing a period of lower growth in wearables driven by (1) its current product portfolio that has been lacking in newness, primarily, and (2) a stay-at-home environment that has worked better for Apple’s iPad and Mac segments (see chart below).

Figure 3: TTM Revenue growth by major product segment. DM Martins Research

In my view, Apple needs to “shake things up” a bit in order to see its wearables business take off once again. In the short term, novelty could come from the new AirPods Gen 3, which is speculated to be released this year, and the Watch Series 7, to be launched likely in the Fall.

In the longer run, I believe that Apple’s most promising growth opportunities will likely come from VR (virtual reality), AR (augmented reality) or mixed reality headsets. With these devices, the Cupertino company would have a chance to repeat the success of its Apple Watch and AirPods with a brand-new product category that could reignite growth in Apple’s market-lagging wearables business.

