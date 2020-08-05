Apple Quietly Updates The iMac

On a day when Apple-related news were dominated by the rumored acquisition of TikTok, the Cupertino company quietly upgraded its 27-inch iMac. The reader might remember that some expected this product refresh to take place during WWDC’s keynote speech, on June 22.

Watch the brief video above for more information on the new iMac.

