Apple Quietly Updates The iMac

Daniel Martins

On a day when Apple-related news were dominated by the rumored acquisition of TikTok, the Cupertino company quietly upgraded its 27-inch iMac. The reader might remember that some expected this product refresh to take place during WWDC’s keynote speech, on June 22.

Watch the brief video above for more information on the new iMac.

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Apple: The Good And The Bad Of A TikTok Acquisition

Speculations about the acquisition of TikTok by a US company have been running amok. Now, Apple has been thrown in as a potential bidder. Here’s why the deal may or may not make sense for the Cupertino company.

Daniel Martins

Apple: Should You Care About The Stock Split? (Video)

Apple’s decision to do a 4-to-1 stock split made the headlines. However, the main benefit of doing so may be merely psychological.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock Has Its Best July Since 2006

Apple shares continue to zip higher. When many feared about rich valuations at the end of the second quarter, the stock responded by having its best July of the past 14 years.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock This Week: Approaching $2 Trillion

Apple’s blowout quarter has put the stock within 10% of reaching the $2 trillion market cap milestone. Will shares get there soon?

Daniel Martins

Apple's Earnings Live Blog: What Investors Need To Know, In Real Time

The Apple Maven is covering Apple's fiscal third quarter earnings day live! Join the discussions starting at 4 p.m. EST, and find out what could move the stock next.

Daniel Martins

Bernard Martins

Apple: Digging Deeper Into The Earnings Report (Video)

Apple knocked it out of the park in fiscal third quarter. Here are a couple of details that some investors may have missed on this hectic earnings day for Big Tech.

Daniel Martins

“Super Thursday”: Apple’s Earnings Day Is Here (Video)

Apple’s earnings day is finally here. I do a final pass on analysts’ expectations and talk about some of Thursday’s hot topics of conversation.

Daniel Martins

Antitrust: This Could Go Two Ways For Apple

Big Tech’s current week is filled with drama: from earnings reports to antitrust hearings in Congress. Here is how I believe Apple could be impacted by the latter.

Daniel Martins

How Apple Has Performed In Previous Quarters (Video)

Will Apple do well in fiscal third quarter? It is hard to tell with much certainty, given the COVID-19 crisis. But historically, beating expectations has been crucial in share price performance.

Daniel Martins

Apple Earnings Preview: What To Expect of Apple Music

In the last article of the “Apple earnings preview” series, I talk about Apple Music. The service’s revenues will probably be robust once again, driven by the stay-at-home economy.

Daniel Martins