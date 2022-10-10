Apple stock outperform on Monday, October 10, when IDC reported impressive Mac shipment numbers in Q3. Could this be the start of a rally in AAPL?

On Monday, October 10, Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report traded a good bit higher than the rest of the US stock market, likely for one key reason: mesmerizing Mac sales in Q3.

Could Apple’s recent dominance in the personal computer space translate to further upside to the share price?

Figure 1: Apple: Q3 Mac Sales Impress, Will AAPL Stock Surge? Unsplash

(Read more from Apple Maven: AAPL Bears Do A Happy Dance: Were They Right?)

Mac leaves all other PCs in the dust

The report came from research shop IDC: in the third quarter of 2022, global PC shipments fell by a worrying 15%. The sharp decline is in line with the drop observed in the June period, probably driven by deteriorating economic fundamentals, and not a rogue quarter of soft sales.

The drought, however, did not impact Cupertino-CA. While big names in the PC industry, including HP and Dell, saw shipments sink by more than 20% in Q3, Apple’s unit sales skyrocketed by 40%, according to IDC. See table below.

Figure 2: Top 5 companies, worldwide traditional PC shipments, market share and YoY growth, Q3 2022. IDC

Apple’s success in the third quarter can be probably credited to the July launch of the MacBook Air equipped with the M2 chip.

MacRumors called the new device “the biggest design overhaul to the MacBook Air line since 2010” and a product that “looks entirely different from the prior-generation version”.

What strong Mac sales could mean for AAPL

There is a chance that IDC’s report on PC sales helped to push Apple stock higher on a day when the rest of the market failed to gain traction. Case in point, Dell Technologies (DELL) - Get Dell Technologies Inc. Class C Report stock trailed AAPL by more than one percentage point through most of the Monday trading session.

The question in investors’ minds is whether 40% growth in Mac shipments could help to propel Apple stock even higher. To me, the answer is probably no, at least for now.

For starters, as I suggest in a recent article, I believe that Apple stock will behave in accordance with the rest of the market over the next few weeks and months, which in turn should be heavily impacted by economic growth deceleration, inflation, and the direction of interest rates.

Second, the Mac segment is still fairly small compared to the rest of Apple’s product and service portfolio. Mac sales accounted for only 9.6% of total company revenues in fiscal 2021 and 9.8% in the past four quarters.

Third, the Mac’s growth story could take a bit of a break, following a period of suring demand for the product that was triggered by the pandemic. The chart below shows how Mac sales growth skyrocketed in early 2021, but it is likely to normalize a bit over the next quarters.

Figure 3: Growth in Mac segment since 2019. DM Martins Research

That said, AAPL investors must be feeling good about the company’s competitive position in the PC industry. While IDC’s report is unlikely to trigger a massive bullish wave, at least it reinforces the idea that the Cupertino company continues to execute very well, even in the current macroeconomic environment.

Land a Top Equity Research Job with Peak Frameworks

Equity research is a great career path that combines deep industry analysis and financial modeling, while exposing you to the strategic frameworks of many different types of investors in the stock market.

Many students have used the Peak Frameworks Equity Research course to break into the industry out of school, or to transition into the field from a non-finance career path. The lead instructor has experience working at Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan and was involved in the recruiting process at both banks, so you’ll get a comprehensive view of the skills you need to get and prepare for an interview.

To learn more, click on this link and use the code APPLEMAVEN10 for 10% off the course.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Apple Maven)