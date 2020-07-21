Apple Maven
Top Stories
iPhone
Other Products
Apple Services

Apple Earnings Preview: What To Expect of the iPad

Daniel Martins

We are just over one week away from Apple’s earnings day. In the series “Apple earnings preview”, I have already addressed a few key topics of conversation, including:

This time, I turn to the iPad. Apple’s crown jewel of the early 2010s is now a shadow of its former self. To be fair, I would not necessarily say that the product category is struggling. In fact, the iPad continues to be the dominant device among tablet brands globally, with nearly 60% market share. But segment revenues as a percentage of total has come down from over 20% in 2012 to barely 7% last quarter.

As I have been doing lately, I will structure my preview of Apple’s third fiscal quarter as follows: (1) a review of what happened in the second fiscal quarter, (2) what could go right and (3) what could go wrong in the most recent period.

What happened last quarter?

In fiscal second quarter 2020, the iPad suffered from the COVID-19 crisis like the other product categories outside wearables and home (see chart below). Still, Apple seemed optimistic. Here are some positive remarks offered by CFO Luca Maestri about the iPad in the last earnings call:

Fiscal 2Q20 Growth - iPad
Stock Rover

What could go right

  • The upcoming back-to-school season could be a challenge due to COVID-19 disruptions, especially in the US. However, with in-person classes possibly being replaced by distance learning to an extent, the iPad could take center stage. Preparing for the new school year dynamics could be a bullish development for Apple’s tablet.
  • The new iPad Pro models were launched in late March. Year-over-year, sales should look better, since the previous refresh of this product category happened in October 2018.

What could go wrong

  • My main concern regarding the iPad is more macro-level than product specific. It is still unclear how much the economic crisis caused by COVID-19 may have impacted consumers’ willingness to spend on tech devices. The major banks have reported second quarter results, and clearly spending has not been on the rise – even though purchases from home through the digital channel still look good.
  • Apple Stores in the US went through another wave of temporary closures in late June. I do not believe that the issue will impact sales substantially in the second quarter, but some headwinds would not be a surprise.

Check out these articles next:

Watch This Before Apple’s Earnings Day (Video)

Apple Earnings Preview: What To Expect of the iPhone

Is Apple Stock a Safe Haven for Q3?

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Comments

Other Products

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple Earnings Preview: What To Expect of the Apple Watch

The overall environment has not been that great for wearables lately. The Apple Watch will need to use “brute force” to produce decent results in fiscal third quarter.

Daniel Martins

What Has Happened to Apple Stock After Previous Rallies?

Apple has rallied 90% in the past 12 months. While the performance is impressive, shares have reached escape velocity three other times in the past 20 years. Here’s what you should know.

Daniel Martins

Watch This Before Apple’s Earnings Day (Video)

After my conversation with The Street’s Kaitlin O’Toole and Nelson Wang, I dive deeper into a couple of key topics of conversation ahead of Apple’s earnings day, July 30.

Daniel Martins

by

Bernard Martins

Apple Stock This Week: Resilient

This was Apple stock’s 17th consecutive week of flat or positive returns. But this time, shares lagged the S&P 500, as tech bullishness took a break.

Daniel Martins

Apple Earnings Preview: What To Expect of the App Store

Ahead of earnings day, the Apple Maven looks at how well the App Store may have performed in the third fiscal quarter. The initial read on the business is largely positive.

Daniel Martins

Another Push To Make Apple News Relevant (Video)

Apple has not gotten News and News+ right yet. If it does, the premium service could become a billion-dollar business. The company’s newly-introduced features are a step in the right direction.

Daniel Martins

Apple Earnings Preview: What To Expect of Macs

Although not a key piece of the investment thesis, Macs could be a bright spot this quarter, maybe lifting sales when a bit of help is most needed.

Daniel Martins

Apple Earnings Preview: What To Expect of the iPhone

The iPhone had a tough start to 2020. But with the SE model in the market for a few months and China back on its feet, third fiscal quarter could mark a turnaround.

Daniel Martins

by

CraigAdams83

Wall Street on Apple: How Deep Is Your Love?

Apple share price has outrun Wall Street’s targets. Now, bullish analysts need to catch up. As they do so, the stock could benefit from more “sell-side love” in the short term.

Daniel Martins

Apple: Work-From-Home Benefits Macs (Video)

PC sales have benefited from work-from-home trends in the second quarter. This is good news for Apple’s product revenues, but likely not much of a needle-mover for the stock.

Daniel Martins