WWDC: What Investors Should Look For

Apple’s developers conference, named Worldwide Developers Conference and best known as WWDC, is fast approaching. The 31st annual edition of the event will take place in San Jose, starting June 22.

Most Apple users, investors and analysts glance over the conference, maybe for good reasons. WWDC is primarily about software development. Still, shareholders might want to keep an eye on a few important topics of conversation.

OS refreshes – and maybe some hardware too

MacRumors has done a good job at anticipating some of the conference’s main announcement. Among the key developments of the week, a few stand out:

iOS 14: this would be the latest update to the iPhone operating system. A few of the commonly mentioned new features include AR (augmented reality) and fitness apps. Both would be helpful in integrating the smartphone with a couple of Apple’s wearable devices: the existing Apple Watch and the rumored Apple Glass that could come out in the next 12 months.

WatchOS 7: because the Apple Watch has been such a hot commodity in Apple’s product portfolio, the new WatchOS would be an important announcement. I am particularly interested in a couple of health applications: an overdue sleep tracker, and possibly a blood oxygen monitor.

Apple's WWDC promo image The Verge

Over-ear headphones: of all possible updates, this would probably be the most unique. The product might be called StudioPods, a competitor to Bose’s noise cancelling 700. I doubt that an over-ear headphone that could cost upwards of $400 would be as popular as Apple’s successful AirPods. But it does not hurt to add another piece of hardware to the company’s white-hot wearables lineup.

Fun fact

Here’s a fun fact about WWDC. The event usually takes place in a convention center, but the 2020 version will be held online due to the COVID-19 crisis. Ordinarily, 5,000 enthusiastic developers are invited to the conference based on a lottery system, and each must pay about $1,600 to attend.

By allowing all developers to participate online for free this year, Apple is passing up on nearly $10 million in ticket sales. While this figure is a tiny drop in the bucket for the company (0.003% of annual revenues, not to mention the costs to organize the event), most of us would be more than happy to run an eight-figure business around a once-a-year occurrence.

It’s always fascinating to marvel at the juggernaut that is Apple.