Why Jim Cramer Likes Apple Here

Jim Cramer thinks that Apple is a good buy at current levels for a couple of reasons. The Apple Maven dissects Cramer’s bullish case and explains why he could be right (or wrong) about buying shares now.

On Friday, ahead of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, The Street’s Jim Cramer weighed in on Apple. He briefly argued that the stock was a “terrific buy” at current prices.

Supporting his position are the following couple of factors:

Demand from China is much better than previously thought, including in Mac and Services.

Shares are down about $10 from the late December peak, offering some value to newcomers.

Host Katherine Ross even offered a third point: Apple has been “out of the limelight” – not at all what had happened around the time of the 4-to-1 stock split, for example, when the stock skyrocketed for arguably not good enough reasons.

This being the case, extravagance should not be driving Apple’s stock, a good sign for potential investors looking for a decent entry point.

China is looking great

Jim Cramer is probably right about the China opportunity in the holiday quarter.

Third party data suggests that Apple accounted for over 20% of smartphones sold in the country in the fourth calendar quarter. This is an impressive number, considering how domestic players tend to dominate this market.

If Apple has one good shot at reviving Greater China sales, this is the time. Segment revenues once accounted for 25% of the total, but that figure has been dropping progressively for the past five years.

Still a question mark is the performance of the Mac category in China during the holiday season. But globally at least, the signs have been encouraging.

IDC has recently reported that personal computer growth in the most recent quarter reached an impressive 26%. Even better, Apple saw shipments of its laptops and desktops increase nearly 50%.

I bet that both segments, the iPhone and the Mac, will likely be responsible for driving Greater China sales growth well into double-digit territory. We will find out more on January 27, when Apple reports fiscal first quarter earnings.

Is cheaper “cheap enough”?

On the second point, Jim Cramer is also right: Apple is now cheaper than it was a mere three weeks ago. But whether “cheaper” is “cheap enough” is another question altogether.

Keep in mind that Apple stock has been up 63% in the past year and 424% in the past five. From this perspective, shares are now far from discounted.

On December 29, exactly when the stock reached its recent all-time high, the Apple Maven published a quick study on Apple’s valuation. The data suggested overvaluation back then.

Price-earnings ratio of about 42 times was substantially higher than during any other period prior to 2020. Relative to the S&P 500’s P/E multiple, Apple’s valuation premium was the widest that it has been since 2012 at least.

In January, these multiples declined a bit. But the question is: was the pullback enough?

Investors don’t seem too concerned about valuation, however. I ran a Twitter poll asking if strength in Apple shares in December was properly justified. The results below suggest that momentum is on Apple’s side, and investors seem satisfied:

