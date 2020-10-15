What Wall Street Is Saying About Apple’s Fall Event

Wall Street analysts have been saying about the announcement.

The much-anticipated iPhone 12 is finally here! The Apple Maven covered the event live – check out the real-time reactions. Over the next few days, I will share my thoughts on the new device lineup (along with the much less attention-grabbing HomePod Mini) and what I expect of Apple’s 5G supercycle.

But for now, let’s look at what Wall Street has been saying about the event and the new smartphone offerings. Below are some quotes from the most engaged Apple analysts.

What analysts are saying

Wedbush’s Dan Ives is perhaps the most bullish of Apple experts, and he currently has a Street-high price target of $150 per share on the stock. He says:

“The linchpin to this iPhone 12 product event was the 5G capability which, given its unprecedented technology capabilities, will unleash significantly upgraded speed and performance for the company’s golden installed base. A major focus for the event was highlighting the changes 5G brings to consumers on an everyday basis around streaming and accessing various data in high volume areas (airports, stadiums, cities, etc.) with no latency issues.”

Another confident bull is Morgan Stanley Katy Huberty. She has a price target of $136 per share, which implies about 12% upside opportunity. She says:

“Due to store shutdowns and the economic impact of COVID-19, iPhone replacement cycles have stretched well beyond what we view as a 4-year structural ceiling, causing forward growth to be mis-modeled by the Street.”

Loup Ventures’ Gene Munster approached the 5G upgrade cycle with his feet more firmly planted on the ground. He says:

“In contrast to the commentary from Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg that ‘5G just got real’, we believe Verizon’s advertised download speeds are only available to about 1% of the US population today and will be available to about a quarter of the population a year from now. The good news is that Apple has done its work of building an affordable 5G device, and now it’s up to the carriers to make true 5G widely available.”

Lastly, Piper Sandler’s Harsh Kumar focused a bit more on pricing. The analyst has a $130 price target on Apple shares. He says:

“While each model has several incremental new features, we believe the pricing dynamics are the killer app for the phone launch. Generally speaking, pricing was lower than our expectation, which is important in the current global pandemic. In addition, we see the pricing dynamics reinforcing the company’s plan to at least maintain (if not grow) its global install base to drive further growth of its higher margin services business.”

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)