What Wall Street Is Saying About Apple’s Fall Event

Daniel Martins

Wall Street analysts have been saying about the announcement.

The much-anticipated iPhone 12 is finally here! The Apple Maven covered the event live – check out the real-time reactions. Over the next few days, I will share my thoughts on the new device lineup (along with the much less attention-grabbing HomePod Mini) and what I expect of Apple’s 5G supercycle.

But for now, let’s look at what Wall Street has been saying about the event and the new smartphone offerings. Below are some quotes from the most engaged Apple analysts.

What analysts are saying

Dan Ives

Wedbush’s Dan Ives is perhaps the most bullish of Apple experts, and he currently has a Street-high price target of $150 per share on the stock. He says:

Katy Huberty

Another confident bull is Morgan Stanley Katy Huberty. She has a price target of $136 per share, which implies about 12% upside opportunity. She says:

Gene Munster

Loup Ventures’ Gene Munster approached the 5G upgrade cycle with his feet more firmly planted on the ground. He says:

Harsh Kumar

Lastly, Piper Sandler’s Harsh Kumar focused a bit more on pricing. The analyst has a $130 price target on Apple shares. He says:

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Comments

