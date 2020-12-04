TheStreet
What Could Move Apple Stock In 2021

Daniel Martins

We are less than one month away from the end of a very eventful 2020. In anticipation, the Apple Maven will start looking at what could move the Cupertino company’s stock in the new year.

To be fair, the couple of topics listed below are company-specific only (who knows what the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic will look like in 2021?) and certainly not all-inclusive. Also, each of them probably deserves their own, separate discussions and articles.

But it doesn’t hurt to at least start listing a few top-of-mind developments in the pipeline.

Let’s talk iPhone 13

Yes, the iPhone 12 with 5G capability has just been released. But some have already been talking about what’s next.

On November 30, Loop Capital’s Ananda Baruah spoke of his iPhone 13 build projections already looking better than consensus. While the conversation may seem a bit premature now, I believe that it will become an increasingly important one, as 2021 progresses.

For starters, Apple’s first 5G smartphone model, rushed to the market and finally being unveiled with a month-long delay, is likely to be “less refined” than its immediate successor. For example, battery life and cellular reception will probably improve over time, which could encourage potential customers to wait a bit before they upgrade.

Second, 5G adoption will probably not happen overnight, but over a period of several years. The chart below depicts IDC’s projection for 5G-ready smartphone sales. Notice that the numbers (purple section of the bars) look progressively better with time.

Perhaps Apple’s next smartphone might be at least as important as the iPhone 12 in dictating the success of the so-called 5G supercycle. Should this be the case, expect the iPhone 13 to be a stock mover in the new year.

Worldwide Smartphone Forecast, 2020Q2
IDC

Mac evolution has only begun

In 2020, Apple introduced the first two MacBook models equipped with its internally-developed chip, the M1. But this was only the beginning of the PC evolution.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who tends to be very much in the know about Apple’s yet-to-be-released products, sees a few more Mac devices in the works. In 2021, he believes that Apple will launch two redesigned MacBook Pros, possibly equipped with new LED screens and touchscreen capability.

The current year has been great for Mac sales, primarily due to stay-at-home behavior. In my view, investors are probably already expecting and pricing very tough PC comps in 2021.

Innovation may be Apple’s best tool to combat the headwinds. Should the company release products that are technologically appealing enough, the Mac upgrade cycle could accelerate, providing some support for the stock.

