“Unleashed” in Real Time: Live Blog For Apple Stock Investors

On Monday, October 18, Apple is expected to hold its last product launch event of 2021. The Apple Maven will cover the keynote in real time, via live blog, starting at 10 a.m. Cupertino time.

Apple’s last wave of product announcements is set to take place on October 18. Starting at 10 o’clock in the morning, Pacific time, the Cupertino company should unveil its new MacBook Pro during what has become known as Apple’s “Unleashed” event (see tweet below).

The Apple Maven will cover the event via live blog. As usual, we will focus on how the developments of the day will impact Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report and its investors. Immediately below is a brief section on what to expect of the keynote address, followed by our real-time commentary.

What to expect

Apple has recently refreshed its lineup of iPhone, Watch and iPad. It is nearly a consensus, therefore, that the MacBook Pro will be the star of the show this time.

Apple’s smaller, 13-inch laptop computer models (Pro and Air) were equipped with the company’s M1 chip for the first time in November 2020. Left to be refreshed was the 16-inch version. Expect it now to come with Apple’s own silicon inside as well.

MacRumors also talks about a brand-new, 14-inch version that could replace last year’s 13-inch Pro model. The new device would have slimmer bezel, allowing for a larger screen within the same-size case. Both trims could also be equipped with features like extra ports for SD card and HDMI, MagSafe charger and redesigned camera notch.

I will be impressed if Apple manages to unveil both the 14- and the 16-inch models at once. Keep in mind that global supply chains have been experiencing a logistics crisis, and component shortages have been the norm. Launching two devices at once would allow Apple to flex its supply chain muscles, and could be a stock price mover on Monday.

As a reminder, Apple’s Mac division is currently facing very tough pandemic-year comps – see chart below. To produce compelling segment revenue growth (or growth at all) in the next 12 months, the Cupertino company will need to pull a rabbit out of a hat. This is why Monday’s event is so important.

Figure 1: Mac growth. DM Martins Research

Live blog starts here!

