The Relevance of Apple to the Stock Market (Video)

Daniel Martins

The time has come for the FAAMG group – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet (Google) – to report calendar second quarter earnings. This is also a good time to refresh our memories on the importance of the five Big Tech names to the US stock market.

Take Apple, for example. The Cupertino company accounts for 12% of the Nasdaq 100. Should the stock hypothetically swing up or down by 10% on earnings day, the whole index would move by a whopping 1.2%. I believe, therefore, that the individual performance of a handful of companies in the most recent quarter will be the main driver of broad stock market returns in the next 7-10 days.

Watch the video for more information on Apple’s (and its FAAMG peers’) relevance to the stock market.

Is Apple A Good Dividend Stock?

Apple’s yield is probably too low to attract a horde of income-seeking investors. But for several reasons, this stock could become an unlikely appealing dividend play.

Daniel Martins

Apple in China: Earnings Preview Edition

Greater China will likely be a case of “calm after the storm” in fiscal third quarter. While the US will probably see sharp product sales declines, the Far East might be the main source of upside.

Daniel Martins

iPhone SE: The Hero of Apple’s Quarter

It is all but official at this point that the iPhone SE will be the wildcard supporting Apple’s US smartphone sales in the third fiscal quarter. While this is mostly good news, there is downside to consider as well.

Daniel Martins

Apple Earnings Preview: What To Expect of the iPad

The iPad had a tough first calendar quarter, like most other Apple products. With a newly-launched Pro model and favorable learn- and work-from-home trends, tablet sales could look better this time.

Daniel Martins

FAAMG Earnings Season Begins: What Lies Ahead (Video)

It is time to look under the hood and check how Big Tech has done in the second quarter. Expectations seem optimistic, as FAAMG stocks head into earnings season twice as strong as the S&P 500.

Daniel Martins

Apple Earnings Preview: What To Expect of the Apple Watch

The overall environment has not been that great for wearables lately. The Apple Watch will need to use “brute force” to produce decent results in fiscal third quarter.

Daniel Martins

What Has Happened to Apple Stock After Previous Rallies?

Apple has rallied 90% in the past 12 months. While the performance is impressive, shares have reached escape velocity three other times in the past 20 years. Here’s what you should know.

Daniel Martins

Watch This Before Apple’s Earnings Day (Video)

After my conversation with The Street’s Kaitlin O’Toole and Nelson Wang, I dive deeper into a couple of key topics of conversation ahead of Apple’s earnings day, July 30.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock This Week: Resilient

This was Apple stock’s 17th consecutive week of flat or positive returns. But this time, shares lagged the S&P 500, as tech bullishness took a break.

Daniel Martins

Apple Earnings Preview: What To Expect of the App Store

Ahead of earnings day, the Apple Maven looks at how well the App Store may have performed in the third fiscal quarter. The initial read on the business is largely positive.

Daniel Martins