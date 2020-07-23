The Relevance of Apple to the Stock Market (Video)

The time has come for the FAAMG group – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet (Google) – to report calendar second quarter earnings. This is also a good time to refresh our memories on the importance of the five Big Tech names to the US stock market.

Take Apple, for example. The Cupertino company accounts for 12% of the Nasdaq 100. Should the stock hypothetically swing up or down by 10% on earnings day, the whole index would move by a whopping 1.2%. I believe, therefore, that the individual performance of a handful of companies in the most recent quarter will be the main driver of broad stock market returns in the next 7-10 days.

Watch the video for more information on Apple’s (and its FAAMG peers’) relevance to the stock market.

Check out these articles next:

Apple: Countdown To Earnings Day Begins

FAAMG Earnings Season Begins: What Lies Ahead (Video)

What Has Happened to Apple Stock After Previous Rallies?