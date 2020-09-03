TheStreet
The Importance of Apple To All Stock Investors

Daniel Martins

Some investors, especially passive ones that buy and hold index ETFs, may not care much about Apple. Or at least they think that they don’t.

But Apple has become a huge piece of the US stock market. Because shares have performed so well recently, Apple has been a disproportionately large component of the returns produced by equity investors in 2020. As a quick reminder, Apple shares represent:

  • 14.3% of the Nasdaq 100
  • 7.5% of the S&P 500
  • 3.0% of the Dow 30, down sharply from more than 12% pre-stock split

A world without Apple

Let’s run a hypothetical scenario. Pretend that Apple did not exist, and that its absence from the global economy and US stock market did not cause any “side effects”. In this case, I estimate that the Nasdaq 100, the best-performing broad market index of 2020 so far, would have produced roughly 10 percentage points less in returns than it actually did in the current year. See graph and table below (note: portfolio 1 in blue is the Nasdaq 100 without Apple).

Portifolio Returns / Portifolio Growth
Portifolio Visualizer

Now, let’s look at a real-world example. During Wednesday’s trading session, on September 2, something unique happened, and I tweeted about in real time (see below). Right before noon in New York City, the S&P 500 was up +0.6% while the Nasdaq 100 was down -0.6%. These disconnects in the daily return of stock indices, especially of this magnitude, have been rare.

A look under the hood revealed that about half of the difference was caused purely by Apple being down, at one point, as much as 5% for the day (the other half was driven by the very erratic Tesla shares). Even though the time frame in this case is minimal, it helps to illustrate how important Apple can be in swaying the performance of the stock market.

DM Martins Twitter
@sellsider

The key takeaway

At the end of the day, being invested in the broad US stock market means, to a large extent, betting on Apple. For this reason, even passive investors might want to think a bit about whether he or she agrees with being heavily exposed to this particular stock.

If not, an investment in an ETF that tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, for example, might make a lot more sense than buying shares of a Nasdaq 100 fund.

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

