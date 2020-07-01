Apple Maven
The Alphabet Story Told In 3 Key Financial Metrics

Daniel Martins

This is the last piece of my FAAMG series in which I have discussed Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft. So far, I have concluded that the last three can be appealing investment opportunities for different reasons – from Apple’s efficiency and cash flow firepower to Amazon’s thirst for world domination. On the other hand, I was much less impressed with Facebook, believing that the Menlo Park company peaked in 2018.

Today, I address Google’s parent Alphabet. As usual, I will look at the company’s story through three key metrics depicted in the graph below, provided by Stock Rover.

Google Sales Per Employee
Stock Rover

A battle to maintain revenue momentum

Let’s start with sales per employee, a measure of growth and efficiency. When it comes to the top line, Alphabet has been fighting a fierce battle. Volume of paid clicks has been quite healthy, driven in great part by what seems to be never-ending momentum in YouTube. Last quarter, for example, ad revenues from the video streaming platform grew 33% despite the COVID-19 challenges.

On the other hand, cost per click (the price component of Google’s revenues) has often trended lower. In the meantime, Alphabet’s payroll doubled over the past 5 years to around 116,000 employees in order to support growth. Sales per employee stalled in 2018 at nearly $1.5 billion per year and began to head lower.

TTM Sales per Employee, FAAMG Group (in 000s)
Stock Rover

Improving ROE, endless cash

The better news is that Alphabet’s return on equity has climbed over the past couple of years to nearly 17% today. At play here is not only sales growth of around 20%, but also tight cost management to help offset rising traffic acquisition and data center costs. In ROE terms, Alphabet ranks just below its direct competitor Facebook.

Lastly, free cash flow yield has been all over the place. The metric sits at 3% today after reaching 4.5% in 2017, only substantially better than Amazon. Like its e-commerce peer, Alphabet is known for investing heavily in its businesses, including in the more speculative “other bets” segment – health research, fiber access, smart home, etc.

I would not be too concerned about the company’s cash generating abilities, especially since Alphabet holds well over $100 billion in net cash on its balance sheet.

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

