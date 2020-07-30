Apple Maven
“Super Thursday”: Apple’s Earnings Day Is Here (Video)

Daniel Martins

In this 12-minute long video, I revisit what analysts expect to see of Apple in the fiscal third quarter. I then address some of the hot topics of conversation, some of which I have listed below.

Key topics of discussion:

  • Analyst estimates have been improving marginally in the past 2-3 weeks.
  • This is a particularly tough quarter to make predictions – likely a story of pros and cons.
  • My expectations for the iPhone, wearables, services and margins.

Check out the video above for more details about Apple’s earnings day.

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

