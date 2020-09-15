Live Blog Of Apple's Product Refresh: What Investors Need To Know, In Real Time

It is time for Apple's September product refresh! The event starts this Tuesday, September 15, at 1 p.m. EST or 10 a.m. Cupertino time. It will be broadcast on Apple's YouTube channel.

The Apple Maven will follow all the action starting at 9:30 a.m. PST. But first, let's do a quick recap of what's to come, and what I will be paying close attention to today.

(Otherwise, scroll straight down to the "Live Coverage Starts Here!" section for real time insights).

Previewing Apple's September Product Refresh

I have published a series of articles about Apple's upcoming event. Recently, I posted a brief, 4-minute video recapping what I believe to be the main topics of conversation.

Here are some things to keep in mind:

Apple Watch: if one thing is nearly certain, it is that the Series 6 will be unveiled this Tuesday. Wearables continue to be a high-growth segment for the Cupertino company, despite the COVID-19 headwinds. Check out this article.

iPad: it is also very likely that we will see at least one new tablet model announced, maybe two: the 5th iPad Air and the 8th generation iPad. The timing may be ideal, since the iPad, along with the Mac, has been one of the main beneficiaries of the stay-at-home economy. Check out this article.

iPhone 12: unfortunately, it is highly unlikely that Apple's 5G smartphone will see the light of day this Tuesday. The longer the wait, the more at risk the 5G supercycle becomes – at least in regard to near-term financial performance. Check out this article.

Anything else? I would be very pleased to see the announcement of Apple One, the company's speculated service bundle. This would speak directly to one of Apple's key revenue growth engines, its service segment. Otherwise, there is a slim chance that the Mac with Apple silicon will be unveiled, and StudioPods could possibly be introduced as a new product category.

Fun fact: this morning, Apple's online store was unavailable for purchases. Even more interesting, prices for all Apple Watch and iPad models had been removed. It seems even more evident that these will be the two "stars of the show" this Tuesday.

Live coverage starts here!

8:15 a.m. PST: in just over an hour, I will be back to bring you real-time coverage of Apple's September product refresh event. Stay tuned!

9:30 a.m. PST: hello, everyone! Welcome to the Apple Maven's coverage of Apple's product refresh event.

9:31 a.m. PST: as a quick reminder, you can watch the event live (as live as it gets, since it will probably be pre-recorded) on YouTube.

9:33 a.m. PST: as I mentioned above, today I fully expect to hear about (1) the Apple Watch Series 6, likely with the replacement of the Series 3 as the entry-level model, and (2) a couple of iPad refreshes, most likely the plain and Air versions.

Apple's YouTube channel

9:36 a.m. PST: from the investor's perspective, I think the iPad will be an important announcement, since the stay-at-home economy is the perfect opportunity for Apple to "strike the iron while it's hot".

9:38 a.m. PST: secondarily, or even more importantly, the bundling of some of Apple's services (a.k.a. Apple One) would be a very welcome development, in my view. Doing so might help to give some of Apple's less successful services a bit of a lift, including Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

9:42 a.m. PST: Twitter poll is up! What do you think?

9:45 a.m. PST: below is a quick refresher on how Apple's segments performed in the most recent quarter, from a revenue growth perspective. See what I mean about the iPad being a key item this year?

9:47 a.m. PST: we are less than 15 minutes from the start of the event!