Apple: Sell-Side Love Is In The Air (Video)

Daniel Martins

Apple stock has been outperforming the broad market and its own industry consistently. The Apple Maven has tracked at least 10 ratings upgrades or price target increases in the month of June.

Here are some of the remarks made by sell-side analysts recently:

  • Jefferies: "feeling incrementally confident in Apple’s opportunity with the 5G cycle."
  • RBC: Apple remains in a "league of its own" regarding share buybacks.
  • Citi: Apple attractive “given the revenue diversification, unique product and service set and potential for strong cash flow generation and shareholder returns."

According to Stock Rover, 80% of analysts rate Apple a “Buy” or “Strong Buy”. Check out the video above for more details.

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

