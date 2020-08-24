Previewing Apple’s Week: On Track To $500 Per Share

Apple stock has reached new heights, as the trading week of August 17 came to a close. Shares are now valued at just under $500, after reaching 2020 lows of $224 on March 23 – a mere five months ago.

Below is a quick preview on Apple for the next five trading days.

What to keep an eye on

Split under way : Shareholders of record as of Monday, August 24, will receive four shares of Apple for each one that they own. To be clear, the stock price will be adjusted accordingly – meaning that value will not be created out of thin air. But worth noting, Apple has rallied strongly ahead of the 4-to-1 split, suggesting improved investor sentiment. It will be interesting to see if a “sell the news” reaction could cause the stock to pull back a bit.

: Shareholders of record as of Monday, August 24, will receive four shares of Apple for each one that they own. To be clear, the stock price will be adjusted accordingly – meaning that value will not be created out of thin air. But worth noting, Apple has rallied strongly ahead of the 4-to-1 split, suggesting improved investor sentiment. It will be interesting to see if a “sell the news” reaction could cause the stock to pull back a bit. Epic battle : Epic Games opened the Pandora’s box when it sued Apple over payment arrangements and commissions collected. Since then, the maker of Fortnite has received support for its cause from a number of companies: Spotify (Apple’s old foe), a publishers trade body representing the likes of The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post (owned by Jeff Bezos), and even Facebook. So far, Apple investors have brushed off any concerns associated with (1) further lawsuits seeking monetary compensation, (2) potential boycotts or, worst of all, (3) a possible reduction in Apple’s App Store commissions across the board that could impact the company’s top line. What will the next chapter in this soap opera be?

: Epic Games opened the Pandora’s box when it sued Apple over payment arrangements and commissions collected. Since then, the maker of Fortnite has received support for its cause from a number of companies: Spotify (Apple’s old foe), a publishers trade body representing the likes of The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post (owned by Jeff Bezos), and even Facebook. So far, Apple investors have brushed off any concerns associated with (1) further lawsuits seeking monetary compensation, (2) potential boycotts or, worst of all, (3) a possible reduction in Apple’s App Store commissions across the board that could impact the company’s top line. What will the next chapter in this soap opera be? Love is in the air again: A few weeks ago, I spoke of “sell-side love” helping to push Apple higher. Here is how it works: as shares continued to climb fast, analysts’ price targets became stale (even the most bullish ones). To catch up with the stock, analysts often published optimistic research notes to justify their price target increases, improving investor sentiment even more. Well, it looks like more sell-side love is in order. Even though Apple has a consensus rating of “buy” among Wall Street experts, the average price target is a whopping 17% below the actual price (see graph below) – an inconsistency that needs to be fixed by either (1) further price target increases or (2) ratings downgrades. So, will we see another wave of upbeat analyst reports cross the wire this week? Or will optimism on Wall Street take a back seat?

Lastly: Apple shares are within striking distance of reaching a price of $500. Will they get there this week, before the August 31 stock split ex-date?

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)