Previewing Apple’s Week: Will There Be An iPhone 12?

Daniel Martins

Apple has had another rough week. But it is time to leave the past behind and look towards the future.

This coming week will be another important one for the Cupertino company. Not only will we have more clarity on whether the stock is heading for a deeper and more painful correction, but the company will also unveil its new lineup of products for the 2020 holiday season.

Below is a very brief preview on Apple for the next trading days.

What to keep an eye on

  • iPhone or no iPhone? Apple has finally set a date for its September product refresh, but there has been plenty of speculation that the iPhone 12 will not be announced this month. I have covered the topic in more detail recently. Also, join me as I live-blog about Apple’s product refresh event this coming Tuesday. Real-time coverage begins at 9:30 a.m. Cupertino time on thestreet.com/apple.
  • Will Apple enter bear territory? Shares continue to correct. Fun fact: Apple’s one-month rally that ended on September 2 had been the fastest in over a decade, but the subsequent correction was also the most abrupt since the Great Recession. Worth noting, Apple is another bad day away from bear territory. Will it and the rest of the Nasdaq continue to suffer from what seems to be a valuation-driven selloff? Once again, hold on to your hats!
  • Epic battle rages on: the “tit for tat” between Apple and Fortnite’s Epic Games continues. Recently, the iPhone maker sued the gaming company for “restitution of all money Fortnite collected through its payment system”. Epic accused Apple of blocking users from utilizing “Sign In with Apple”, implying that the Cupertino company has behaved as a powerful gatekeeper with bad motives. What is next in the drama? Given everything that has been happening in the markets, it is impossible to tell whether the “Battle of App Store” has been doing anything to push Apple’s share price lower. It is an important topic of discussion, nonetheless.

Read more from the Apple Maven:

Apple Stock This Week: Playing With The Bear

Apple’s September Event: Not What Investors Expected (Video)

Apple Stock: Wall Street Seems Unfazed

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Apple Stock This Week: Playing With The Bear

Apple had another tough week, the worst since the market unwind of March. The stock stands a step away from bear territory in what appears to be a yet unresolved valuation-driven selloff.

Daniel Martins

Apple’s Product Refresh Event: It’s Time (Video)

Apple’s September product upgrade event is fast approaching. Watch this video to hear the Apple Maven’s expectations, and what developments could move the stock next week.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: Wall Street Seems Unfazed

Apple shares went from fastest rising in over a decade to sharpest short-term decline since the Great Recession. What has not changed so far are Wall Street’s opinions about the stock.

Daniel Martins

Epic Battle: Apple Throws Its Weight Around (Video)

In its fight against Epic Games, Apple has gone on offense. While the Cupertino company is unlikely to be awarded the damages requested, the move could discourage Epic from pushing the envelope further.

Daniel Martins

Apple’s September Event: Not What Investors Expected (Video)

Apple has finally set a date for its product refresh event: Tuesday, September 15. However, investors may be disappointed if the new iPhone does not make its debut until later in 2020.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: Bears Venture Out Of Their Caves

“Sell-side love” for Apple is giving way to bearish victory laps. Given the risks, I maintain my opinion that Apple is a stock to buy and hold – but that portfolios should not be too concentrated in it.

Daniel Martins

Previewing Apple’s Week: All About The Selloff

Apple has finally hit a wall, and the stock has corrected sharply. What will most likely impact share price in the near term? Here is a look at the week ahead for the Cupertino company.

Daniel Martins

Apple This Week: Stock Hits A Wall (Video)

Sometimes, good things come to an end – but hardly ever so abruptly. After being up 150% over the previous 12 months, Apple’s shares dropped by as much as 11% for the week, before recovering lost ground.

Daniel Martins

Nasdaq Selloff: A Make-Or-Break Moment (Video)

The Nasdaq 100’s sharp correction off a peak level is an extremely rare event. Could this be the beginning of a bubble burst, or just a hiccup along a steep climb?

Daniel Martins

The Importance of Apple To All Stock Investors

Apple can be a major driver of broad market performance. Even passive investors who buy and hold ETFs should pay attention to Apple and decide how much exposure to the stock is appropriate.

Daniel Martins

