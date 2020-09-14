Previewing Apple’s Week: Will There Be An iPhone 12?

Apple has had another rough week. But it is time to leave the past behind and look towards the future.

This coming week will be another important one for the Cupertino company. Not only will we have more clarity on whether the stock is heading for a deeper and more painful correction, but the company will also unveil its new lineup of products for the 2020 holiday season.

Below is a very brief preview on Apple for the next trading days.

What to keep an eye on

Apple has finally set a date for its September product refresh, but there has been plenty of speculation that the iPhone 12 will not be announced this month. I have covered the topic in more detail recently. Also, join me as I live-blog about Apple’s product refresh event this coming Tuesday. Real-time coverage begins at 9:30 a.m. Cupertino time on thestreet.com/apple. Will Apple enter bear territory? Shares continue to correct. Fun fact: Apple’s one-month rally that ended on September 2 had been the fastest in over a decade, but the subsequent correction was also the most abrupt since the Great Recession. Worth noting, Apple is another bad day away from bear territory. Will it and the rest of the Nasdaq continue to suffer from what seems to be a valuation-driven selloff? Once again, hold on to your hats!

Shares continue to correct. Fun fact: Apple’s one-month rally that ended on September 2 had been the fastest in over a decade, but the subsequent correction was also the most abrupt since the Great Recession. Worth noting, Apple is another bad day away from bear territory. Will it and the rest of the Nasdaq continue to suffer from what seems to be a valuation-driven selloff? Once again, hold on to your hats! Epic battle rages on: the “tit for tat” between Apple and Fortnite’s Epic Games continues. Recently, the iPhone maker sued the gaming company for “restitution of all money Fortnite collected through its payment system”. Epic accused Apple of blocking users from utilizing “Sign In with Apple”, implying that the Cupertino company has behaved as a powerful gatekeeper with bad motives. What is next in the drama? Given everything that has been happening in the markets, it is impossible to tell whether the “Battle of App Store” has been doing anything to push Apple’s share price lower. It is an important topic of discussion, nonetheless.

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)