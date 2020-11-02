TheStreet
Previewing Apple’s Week: Pay Attention To Market Movers

Daniel Martins

Apple stock continues to lose momentum. Shares are now back to early August levels, reached moments after the company’s blowout fiscal third quarter earnings.

The worse news is that Apple has largely run out of catalysts in 2020. The iPhone 12 has been announced, and the last earnings report of the year is now history. Left to support the stock is a potential rebound in the broad market, which optimists hope could happen after the US election.

What to keep an eye on

There will likely be one key topic of conversation dominating the newsfeed this coming week: the US Presidential election.

I have written about what could happen to Apple and its stock if Donald Trump wins or if Joe Biden assumes control of the White House. However, when it comes to knee-jerk share price reaction, I believe that a clean election with uncontested results would be the best outcome for Apple shares.

Otherwise, the evolution of the third wave of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the US could also move the markets and, as a result, Apple’s stock price. For now, it looks like the news are more likely to get worse before they get better.

Analyst Consensus - Election Week
Stock Rover

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Apple Stock: What If Trump Wins?

As the US Presidential election draws near, the Apple Maven looks at how four more years of Donald Trump might impact Apple, its stock, and its investors.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: What If Biden Wins?

We are less than two weeks away from election day in the US. The Apple Maven looks at the possibility of a Joe Biden victory, and what that could mean for Apple and its investors.

Daniel Martins

Apple This Week: Earnings Bummer

Apple shares continue to move lower, due to a combination of macroeconomic factors and poor reaction to earnings results. Here is where the stock stands at the end of the week.

Daniel Martins

by

McInvestor

Apple's Fiscal Fourth Quarter Earnings Live Blog: Real Time Coverage For Investors

"Super Thursday" is here, and Apple should release its fiscal fourth quarter results around 4:30 p.m. EST. Follow the action as the Apple Maven provides analysis in real time.

Daniel Martins

by

McInvestor

Big Tech: What Else To Watch On Apple’s Earnings Day

October 29 is not only Apple’s earnings day, but also “Super Thursday” for other Big Tech companies. Here is what to expect of Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet in the third quarter.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: What Analysts Are Saying Ahead Of Earnings

Apple’s fiscal fourth quarter earnings day is around the corner. Wall Street analysts have started to issue their previews, which so far have been a mixed bag of optimism and pessimism.

Daniel Martins

Previewing Apple’s Week: It’s Earnings Time

Apple shares have been losing steam lately, but momentum could turn this week. It is time for the Cupertino company to report earnings. Will the stock react positively?

Daniel Martins

Apple This Week: Shares Dip To September Levels

Apple’s late September, early October recovery has lost steam. Here is what seems to be pushing the stock back to last month’s levels.

Daniel Martins

Apple In India: This Could Be A Huge Opportunity

According to third-party data, iPhone sales in India grew by double digits in the third quarter. But the best is yet to come. Here is a look at how important the Indian market might be for Apple.

Daniel Martins

Apple’s Fiscal 4Q Preview: What To Expect Of The Mac

Apple is less than two weeks away from releasing its fiscal fourth quarter results. Here is what the Apple Maven expects of the Mac segment.

Daniel Martins