Previewing Apple’s Week: New Products Ahead

Apple seems to have finally found its footing, and the stock continues to climb back towards $2 trillion in total market value. It will be interesting to see if Apple’s momentum will remain intact, as a major catalyst unfolds in the upcoming week.

What to keep an eye on

iPhone 12, at last. Apple has finally set a date for the iPhone 12 release: Tuesday, October 13. Visit thestreet.com/apple to follow my real-time coverage of the event, which begins at 12:30 p.m. EST (9:30 a.m. Cupertino time). Ahead of it, check out my preview article for a few important things that investors should keep in mind, as they watch Apple announce its new product lineup.

Sell-side reactions. Maybe as importantly as the product announcements themselves, it will be interesting to see Wall Street's reactions to the news. Will analysts be bullish or bearish about the new iPhone and whatever other devices may be unveiled during the event? Their opinions could have an impact on how shares behave in the near term.

Maybe as importantly as the product announcements themselves, it will be interesting to see Wall Street’s reactions to the news. Will analysts be bullish or bearish about the new iPhone and whatever other devices may be unveiled during the event? Their opinions could have an impact on how shares behave in the near term. Attention turns to earnings. By the end of the week, I expect attention to finally turn to earnings season – with many banks, airlines and energy companies sharing their third quarter results. At that point, Apple will be only two weeks away from releasing its own fiscal fourth quarter numbers. Expect earnings preview reports to start pouring in.

