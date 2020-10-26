TheStreet
HomeiPhoneOther ProductsApple Services
Search

Previewing Apple’s Week: It’s Earnings Time

Daniel Martins

Apple stock has lost momentum lately, dipping back to late September levels.

But what has happened in the past couple of weeks will be forgotten as soon as the company’s earnings release crosses the wire, this coming Thursday.

What to keep an eye on

There will be only one main topic of conversation for Apple this coming week: earnings.

The Cupertino company is set to report fiscal fourth quarter results on Thursday, October 29. Last time I checked, analysts were projecting sales to decline minimally over 2019 levels. Worth noting, experts seem to be all over the place, as the estimate range looks wide.

On EPS, the Street projects a decline of 8%. This would be quite a disappointment compared to last quarter’s 18% increase in earnings. I will look at projections again later this week, and see how consensus estimate might have changed days ahead of earnings.

Want to chime in on Apple’s results? Cast your vote on Twitter:

Lastly, Apple shares could ebb and flow according to how fiscal stimulus talk progresses. Since Apple is the ultimate consumer discretionary company, money in the pockets of consumers would be good for Apple ahead of the holiday season.

The news flow has not been positive so far, but we know that things can turn on a dime in D.C.

Don’t forget to visit thestreet.com/apple on Thursday, at 1 p.m. EST. I will blog about Apple’s earnings results and cover the earnings call in real time. See you then!

Analyst Consensus - Oct 26
Stock Rover

Read more from the Apple Maven:

Apple This Week: Shares Dip To September Levels

Apple In India: This Could Be A Huge Opportunity

Apple Stock: What If Biden Wins?

Apple Stock: What If Trump Wins?

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple This Week: Shares Dip To September Levels

Apple’s late September, early October recovery has lost steam. Here is what seems to be pushing the stock back to last month’s levels.

Daniel Martins

Apple In India: This Could Be A Huge Opportunity

According to third-party data, iPhone sales in India grew by double digits in the third quarter. But the best is yet to come. Here is a look at how important the Indian market might be for Apple.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: What If Biden Wins?

We are less than two weeks away from election day in the US. The Apple Maven looks at the possibility of a Joe Biden victory, and what that could mean for Apple and its investors.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: What If Trump Wins?

As the US Presidential election draws near, the Apple Maven looks at how four more years of Donald Trump might impact Apple, its stock, and its investors.

Daniel Martins

Apple’s Fiscal 4Q Preview: What To Expect Of The Mac

Apple is less than two weeks away from releasing its fiscal fourth quarter results. Here is what the Apple Maven expects of the Mac segment.

Daniel Martins

Apple’s iPhone 12: Early Signs Of Success

A first look into initial iPhone 12 orders has been provided, and the numbers seem better than expected. Here is why the Apple Maven is encouraged by the early read on sales.

Daniel Martins

Previewing Apple’s Week: Earnings Anticipation

Apple stock has been rebounding over the past month, after an ugly September selloff. Here is what could move shares in the upcoming week.

Daniel Martins

Apple This Week: iPhone 12 Sends Stock Higher

The iPhone 12 launch was bullish for Apple’s stock, but shares lost momentum fast. Here is what drove the stock price movements in the past five trading days.

Daniel Martins

by

McInvestor

Apple’s iPhone 12: The Best News For Investors

The new iPhone 12 has been highly anticipated by investors due primarily to the 5G features. However, the best piece of news might have come from the iPhone’s wide pricing range.

Daniel Martins

Apple’s Fall Event: Key Takeaways For Investors

With the iPhone 12, Apple has entered the 5G race. Here are some of the Apple Maven’s key takeaways from the product refresh event that investors should keep in mind.

Daniel Martins