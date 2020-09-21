TheStreet
Previewing Apple’s Week: iPhone Anticipation

Daniel Martins

Apple’s stock is still far from being out of the woods. After climbing more than 150% in twelve months through the end of August, shares corrected sharply, and a return to all-time highs does not appear to be just around the corner. The question remains: will shares finally rebound or will they dig deeper into correction territory?

Slowly but surely, Apple is starting to run short of catalysts, as we approach the period of the year that has historically been the worst for the stock’s performance (see chart below). With fiscal third quarter earnings, the 4-to-1 stock split and the September product refresh event all in the rearview mirror, what could move Apple’s shares this coming week?

Ten-Year Seasonal Performance vs. S&P 500
Stock Rover

What to keep an eye on

  • Still missing the iPhone. Apple has launched its new Watch and iPad models, but the company has not yet provided an update on the iPhone 12. I expect another save-the-date invite to surface over the next few weeks. The sooner it happens, the better for the stock, as it would suggest that the delays in bringing the device to market ahead of the 2020 holiday season may not be much of a concern.
  • Looking for moving-average support. Apple’s stock is flirting with bear market territory, but it has yet to decline 20% below the all-time high. On the other hand, share price has breached the 50-day moving day average of about $113, which may signal a sell to certain investors. The more Apple dips, the more likely momentum traders will bail out of the stock. Finding some support this week above the moving averages would be great news.

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

