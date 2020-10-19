Previewing Apple’s Week: Earnings Anticipation

Apple has been recovering nicely in the past four weeks, and the stock has once again climbed above $2 trillion in total market value. But will momentum carry into the upcoming week, days ahead of another important catalyst for the company?

What to keep an eye on

Earnings previews pour in. Starting this week, Apple investors’ attention should start turning to earnings season. Apple will be only a few days away from releasing its own fiscal fourth quarter numbers. Expect earnings preview reports to start pouring in from Wall Street, and the Apple Maven to continue posting pre-earnings expectations as well.

