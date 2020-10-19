TheStreet
Previewing Apple’s Week: Earnings Anticipation

Daniel Martins

Apple has been recovering nicely in the past four weeks, and the stock has once again climbed above $2 trillion in total market value. But will momentum carry into the upcoming week, days ahead of another important catalyst for the company?

What to keep an eye on

  • Earnings previews pour in. Starting this week, Apple investors’ attention should start turning to earnings season. Apple will be only a few days away from releasing its own fiscal fourth quarter numbers. Expect earnings preview reports to start pouring in from Wall Street, and the Apple Maven to continue posting pre-earnings expectations as well.
  • Early read on sales. The iPhone 12 has been released, and two versions of the device (the “plain” 12 and the 12 Pro) became available for pre-order on Friday, October 16. Keep an eye on any potential news about the first few days of orders to gauge the demand for the product ahead of the holiday season. The early read will likely not come from Apple itself, but possibly from third-party researchers or resellers.
