TheStreet
HomeiPhoneOther ProductsApple Services
Search

Previewing Apple’s Week: Approaching Catalysts

Daniel Martins

Apple stock reached new heights, but it has plateaued over the past five trading days at around $500 apiece. What should we expect of the company and the stock over the upcoming week?

Below is a quick preview on Apple for the next five trading days.

What to keep an eye on

  • Split, at last: finally, one Apple share worth about $500 this Friday will become four shares worth roughly $125 each next week. Although I am skeptical, it will be interesting to see if demand from smaller retail investors who can now afford to buy full shares of Apple (the company’s original intent behind the split) will drive the stock price higher still.
  • New products around the corner: this coming week, it is very likely that Apple will announce the date of its September product and service refresh. The event will be the end of the anticipation over the 5G “super cycle”, as the iPhone 12 with 5G capabilities is expected to be unveiled within the next couple of weeks. I do not necessarily believe that the “save the date” will move the stock much, but the conversations in the media will likely shift to Apple’s new offerings, which should also include the Apple Watch Series 6 and maybe the bundling of services.
  • Sell side still behind: I have explained a few times that Wall Street bulls have been on a race to catch up with Apple’s stock price – what I usually refer to as “sell side love”. Even though the more vocal bulls from Morgan Stanley and Wedbush have already weighed in and bumped their price targets recently, there is probably more to come ahead of Apple’s September product refresh. Apple has a consensus rating of “buy” among analysts, but the average price target is still a sizable 18% below the actual price (see graph below) – an inconsistency that has been fixed lately, but only slowly, through further price target increases.
Consensus Analyst Rating
Stock Rover
  • Quick question: will Apple shares hang on to their pre-split price level of $500? Or will investors trim their positions as I have suggested would be prudent and push the price lower?

Read more from the Apple Maven:

Next iPhone Event: Apple Finally Joins The 5G Party

Apple Stock This Week: A Needed Break (Video)

Bear Thoughts From An Apple Bull, And The Dow Jones’ Lesson

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bear Thoughts From An Apple Bull, And The Dow Jones’ Lesson

Apple is likely to thrive in the long term, along with its stock. However, I see enough reasons to trim, not liquidate, a position in the Cupertino company. Here are some bear thoughts from an Apple bull.

Daniel Martins

by

BeezFBaby

Apple Stock This Week: A Needed Break (Video)

Apple is up 150% over the past 12 months, the sharpest one-year climb since 2010. But at least for a moment, the stock paused to catch its breath around $500 share. What’s next?

Daniel Martins

Next iPhone Event: News On The Service Side? (Video)

When Apple unveils its new products, likely in early September, services could take center stage as well. Bundling may be one of the surprises in next month’s event.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: Why Buy And Hold, Not Trade

Jim Cramer keeps saying: “own Apple, don’t trade it”. History agrees that allowing Apple’s stock time to work rather than trying to time entries and exits is the best strategy.

Daniel Martins

Next iPhone Event: Don’t Forget The Apple Watch (Video)

While the 5G-capable iPhone will be the star of the show, a new Apple Watch will likely be unveiled during Apple’s anticipated September event. Here is what investors should keep in mind.

Daniel Martins

Next iPhone Event: Apple Finally Joins The 5G Party

Apple’s anticipated September product refresh event will feature the new iPhone 12 as the star of the show. Here is what to expect, as the Cupertino company joins the 5G party.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock Split: The Moment Of Truth (Video)

Apple intended to make its stock more accessible to a broader base of investors. But will this new demand for shares at a lower nominal price kick in and help to keep momentum alive?

Daniel Martins

Next iPhone Event: Game Changer

Within the next week, Apple should announce a September product refresh event in which the 5G-capable iPhone will likely be unveiled. Here is a taste of what to expect.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: More Sell-Side Love Underway (Video)

As the iPhone refresh event approaches, Wall Street analysts will likely need to update their target prices on Apple stock. This could be yet another positive development supporting momentum.

Daniel Martins

Previewing Apple’s Week: On Track To $500 Per Share

Apple has reached new heights, locking in the fourth straight week of positive returns. What’s next for the stock? Here is a look at the week ahead for shares of the Cupertino company.

Daniel Martins