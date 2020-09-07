Previewing Apple’s Week: All About The Selloff

It feels like one year ago when I published my last “previewing Apple’s week” article. In it, I asked myself: as we approach or move past key catalysts, will momentum in Apple stock wane? It turns out that it did, much faster than most of us would have expected.

As we enter the short Labor Day week, the progression of the Nasdaq 100’s selloff will be the key item in everyone’s minds. Below is a very brief preview on Apple for the next trading days.

What to keep an eye on

All about the selloff : will the broad stock market continue to correct, or will it find some stabilization? I believe that investor sentiment will be key in determining what happens to Apple’s stock in the near term. Over the past couple of days, high levels of intra-session volatility suggest that anything is possible. Hold on to your hats!

: will the broad stock market continue to correct, or will it find some stabilization? I believe that investor sentiment will be key in determining what happens to Apple’s stock in the near term. Over the past couple of days, high levels of intra-session volatility suggest that anything is possible. Hold on to your hats! Any word on the new phone? As of Friday, it had not happened yet. But Apple should soon announce the date of its September product and service refresh, which will mark the early innings of the 5G “super cycle”. As I have stated in the past, investors sentiment may suffer further from delays in the distribution of the “save the date”, since it could suggest that the 5G-ready iPhone may not hit the market until later in October or even November.

