TheStreet
HomeiPhoneOther ProductsApple Services
Search

Previewing Apple’s Week: All About The Selloff

Daniel Martins

It feels like one year ago when I published my last “previewing Apple’s week” article. In it, I asked myself: as we approach or move past key catalysts, will momentum in Apple stock wane? It turns out that it did, much faster than most of us would have expected.

As we enter the short Labor Day week, the progression of the Nasdaq 100’s selloff will be the key item in everyone’s minds. Below is a very brief preview on Apple for the next trading days.

What to keep an eye on

  • All about the selloff: will the broad stock market continue to correct, or will it find some stabilization? I believe that investor sentiment will be key in determining what happens to Apple’s stock in the near term. Over the past couple of days, high levels of intra-session volatility suggest that anything is possible. Hold on to your hats!
  • Any word on the new phone? As of Friday, it had not happened yet. But Apple should soon announce the date of its September product and service refresh, which will mark the early innings of the 5G “super cycle”. As I have stated in the past, investors sentiment may suffer further from delays in the distribution of the “save the date”, since it could suggest that the 5G-ready iPhone may not hit the market until later in October or even November.

Read more from the Apple Maven:

Apple This Week: Stock Hits A Wall (Video)

Nasdaq Selloff: A Make-Or-Break Moment (Video)

Apple Shares Tank, What To Do Next

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple This Week: Stock Hits A Wall (Video)

Sometimes, good things come to an end – but hardly ever so abruptly. After being up 150% over the previous 12 months, Apple’s shares dropped by as much as 11% for the week, before recovering lost ground.

Daniel Martins

Nasdaq Selloff: A Make-Or-Break Moment (Video)

The Nasdaq 100’s sharp correction off a peak level is an extremely rare event. Could this be the beginning of a bubble burst, or just a hiccup along a steep climb?

Daniel Martins

Apple Shares Tank, What To Do Next

This week has been nerve-wrecking for Apple shareholders, as the stock bounces up and down near its all-time high. Could this be the beginning of the end of an impressive rally?

Daniel Martins

The Importance of Apple To All Stock Investors

Apple can be a major driver of broad market performance. Even passive investors who buy and hold ETFs should pay attention to Apple and decide how much exposure to the stock is appropriate.

Daniel Martins

Apple Makes A Case For Its App Store (Video)

Apple has arguably become too powerful a gatekeeper of its app ecosystem. The company is fighting back with a PR move, defending its position as a creator of jobs across the US.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: The Longer, The Better

Jim Cramer and I have argued that Apple is a stock to own, not to trade. Today, I put some numbers around this claim, and confirm that time has been on the side of patient investors.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: Off To A Great Start This Week

Concerns over Apple’s share price immediately following the stock split have been put to rest. Shares have been on the steepest year-long climb since 2010. Here is what is driving momentum this week.

Daniel Martins

Previewing Apple’s Week: Approaching Catalysts

Apple’s recent stock price run has been fueled by catalysts that are now approaching. As they do, will momentum wane? Here is a look at the week ahead for the Cupertino company.

Daniel Martins

Next iPhone Event: Expect A New iPad Too (Video)

Apple’s anticipated product refresh in September may also see the unveiling of a new entry-level iPad. Now is probably the best time in years for tablet sales, given new consumer habits during a pandemic year.

Daniel Martins

Bear Thoughts From An Apple Bull, And The Dow Jones’ Lesson

Apple is likely to thrive in the long term, along with its stock. However, I see enough reasons to trim, not liquidate, a position in the Cupertino company. Here are some bear thoughts from an Apple bull.

Daniel Martins

by

McInvestor