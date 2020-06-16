The Success Story Of Microsoft Told In One Graph

Microsoft is one of the most admired companies in the world. Over the past decade, the software giant’s financial results have been outstanding, and so has the stock’s performance. But the ride has not been without a few bumps.

I have been writing a short series of articles about the FAAMG companies – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google. In it, I analyze how the Big Tech names have performed in the past ten years through the lens of three key financial metrics: ROE (return on equity), sales per employee and free cash flow yield. So far I have concluded that Apple is one of the “most efficient, profitable and cash-rich companies in the world”. I have also noted that Amazon’s appetite for word domination is fierce.

Today, I tell Microsoft’s success story using the graph below, provided by Stock Rover.

V-shaped recovery in ROE

The Microsoft of the early 2010s was nothing like the company of the past five years. Starting with the orange line above, notice that ROE came down sharply from over 40% around 2010 to a trough of 14% at the end of 2015.

The low roughly coincided with one of the toughest periods for the Redmond-based company this decade. Windows 8 and Surface tablet sales disappointed out of the gate. The PC industry continued to mature. The company acquired Nokia’s mobile business, which would soon prove to be a failed deal. Windows Phone OS was far from a success. Sales growth staled, and margins kept digging lower.

But in 2014, Satya Nadella took over as CEO. Microsoft became much more cloud-centric under his watch. The company started to benefit from scale, as products like Office and Dynamics shifted to the cloud and to a subscription-based business model.

The icing on the cake was aggressive equity retirement. Since 2010, Microsoft has bought back about 10% of its shares outstanding, two-thirds of it since 2015. As a result, ROE climbed, reaching the 40% level once again.

Becoming more efficient

The same shift to cloud and subscriptions has allowed Microsoft to become a more efficient company. Annual sales per employee, the blue line above, had been mostly flat at around $800,000 between 2010 and 2015. But from that point on, things took a turn for the better.

Today, each of Microsoft’s employees account for annual revenues of nearly $1 million. The company ranks lower on this metric than all its FAAMG peers, except Amazon. However, Microsoft is also the only Big Tech name to have experienced consistent and substantial improvement in the past few years.

I believe Microsoft looks good on efficiency, but it still has quite a ways to go. The drivers will probably be further growth in cloud-based software and a larger cloud infrastructure business (e.g. Azure). As a result, I expect to see margins improve, which should also lead to an increase in net returns to shareholders.

Cash flow up, stock price even higher

The green line, free cash flow yield (FCF divided by stock price), is an interesting one. It shows a peak of around 13% at the start of 2013, followed by a steady descend to 3% today.

When yield was the highest, free cash flow relative to revenues reached a decade-long low, pushing the numerator part of FCF yield down. Due to deteriorating fundamentals, share price stalled, propping the denominator piece of the yield equation. In 2013, Microsoft stock suffered its worst one-day loss since the bursting of the dot-com bubble on the back of poor financial results.

FCF yield turned around after Microsoft put its house in order. As the company became much more cloud-centric, cash flow improved while revenues picked up the growth pace. The “problem”, however, is that the stock price skyrocketed too: a five-fold increase in the past five years alone. The success of the company and the stock is what caused FCF yield to drop steadily to today’s levels.

To be clear, the deteriorating yield is a great problem for Microsoft to have.

The data used in this article was provided by Stock Rover.

