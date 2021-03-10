Microsoft Stock: What Bulls And Bears Are Saying

After looking at FAAMG powerhouse Amazon, the Apple Maven turns to Microsoft. Is there an opportunity to own shares of the software giant, even though the stock has corrected little from its recent peak?

A few days ago, the Apple Maven turned its focus away from the Cupertino company for a moment and looked at another FAAMG stock that could be worth buying on recent price weakness: Amazon.

So, why not explore other alternatives within Big Tech? Microsoft delivered excellent fiscal second quarter results in January, adding yet another chapter to the company’s long-running success story.

The graph below shows that the stock has been off its highs, but not by much: a decline of less than 5% since mid-February. Compared to the Nasdaq index and the FAAMG group, Microsoft stock has been outperforming year-to-date by at least 4 percentage points, and remains firmly in positive territory.

Given the current scenario, could Microsoft be a good buy, despite shares not having corrected much in the past few weeks? Let’s see what Wall Street analysts have to say, good or bad, about the investment opportunity here.

What Microsoft bulls say

At a high level, experts have been overwhelmingly positive about Microsoft. Of the 22 analysts tracked by Stock Rover, 20 call the stock a strong buy, and none are bearish or even neutral on the name. The average price target is about $272 per share, suggesting a moderate 16% upside opportunity.

See table below.

Morgan Stanley was one of the most recent research houses to offer a bullish take on Microsoft. The analyst believes that “the software giant should benefit through calendar 2021 and beyond from two key themes playing out in enterprise computing: the adoption of cloud computing and a pickup in enterprise IT spending”.

Citi seems to hold a similar opinion. According to the analyst, Microsoft is “the best positioned large cap software vendor over the next few years to take advantage of traditional enterprise customers moving to the cloud”.

Wedbush’s Dan Ives, who is also a well-known Apple bull, sees “cloud deal activity hitting its next gear of growth”, with Microsoft’s Azure taking market share away from Amazon’s Web Services. Dan Ives has raised his price target to a Street-high $300 per share.

The other side of the argument

It is hard to find many Microsoft bears willing to offer a counterpoint to owning the stock. Tigress Financial is listed as a bull, but its analyst points out that the current environment of rising interest rates is perceived to be damaging to growth stocks, regardless of actual business fundamentals.

The Apple Maven also sees the risk here. For as long as the market continues to reward the cyclical trade that favors small cap and value stocks, Microsoft could remain under pressure. I see less of an issue if the investment horizon extends beyond 2021.

Twitter speaks

I was curious to hear what Apple investors thought of Microsoft stock. Here is what they had to say:

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)