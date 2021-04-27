iPhoneOther ProductsApple Services
Search

Microsoft’s Fiscal Third Quarter Earnings: Live Blog For Investors

Which way will Microsoft stock head after the company reports earnings, on April 27? To find out, follow the Apple Maven’s live blog coverage of Microsoft’s results, starting at 4 p.m. EST.
Author:
Publish date:

This is the big day in 2021 for Microsoft stock and its investors. With shares on the brink of crossing the $2 trillion market valuation for the first time, the Redmond-based software company reports fiscal third quarter 2021 results.

The Apple Maven likes to monitor the performance of Apple’s peers. Starting at 4 p.m. EST, on April 27, we begin our live coverage of Microsoft’s earnings day. Expect the earnings report to be released about five minutes later, and the earnings call to start at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Below is a summary of Microsoft’s earnings preview, published a few days ago. To skip the preview, scroll straight down to the "Live Coverage Starts Here!" section for real time insights.

Microsoft Redmond Campus

Figure 1: Microsoft's Redmond campus, WA.

Previewing Microsoft’s earnings day

  • Mic-drop quarter: It is nearly a certainty that Microsoft will post big numbers on April 27. Analysts expect year-over-year growth in revenues and earnings per share (EPS) of 17% and 27%, respectively. The sales increase, if achieved, would be Microsoft’s best since 2018.
  • Balanced performance: Microsoft may be traditionally known for its Windows PC operating system. But the company’s business model has diversified substantially in the past several years, especially under rock-star CEO Satya Nadella. Expect strength in the quarter to come from all three business segments: business productivity, intelligent cloud, and more personal computing.
  • Likely outperformers: Microsoft’s top-performing products and services will likely include (1) Office and Dynamics 365, beneficiaries of the shift to cloud; (2) Azure, although the revenue growth pace will be most important; (3) Xbox, following the video game console refresh of late 2020; and possibly (4) Bing, as the advertising business continues to recover from the pandemic.
  • Don’t forget guidance! Microsoft usually provides its next-quarter guidance during the earnings call. This could be a stock price mover, so stay tuned for important updates after 5:30 p.m. EST.

Live coverage starts here!

3:30 a.m. PST: Please stand by for Microsoft’s earnings release!

microsoft-building
News

Microsoft’s Fiscal Third Quarter Earnings: Live Blog For Investors

trac-vu-Yut0WQE3jzs-unsplash
News

Apple Earnings Day: 3 Predictions On Apple Stock Price Moves

Apple Store Singapore
Stock

Should You Buy Apple Stock Before Earnings? A Look At Past Quarters

Apple Park
Stock

Apple Stock This Week: Earnings Preview, Spring Loaded Event, Capital Gain Tax And More

Apple Logo reflected.
Stock

Apple Stock Bear Sounds The Alarm: Expect 13% Decline

aditya-vyas-6Ih4UoqzaAs-unsplash
Stock

AAPL After Hours: Will Capital Gains Tax Derail Apple Stock?

microsoft-building
News

Microsoft Stock: Expect Another Killer Quarter Ahead

Wall Street sign.
Stock

AAPL Premarket: What Could Move Apple Stock On April 22

apple_new-imac-spring21_hero_04202021-1024x576
Stock

3 Reasons Why Spring Loaded Event Matters To Apple Stock