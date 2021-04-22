Microsoft Stock: Expect Another Killer Quarter Ahead

Could Microsoft stock finally reach the $2 trillion valuation? It could happen on Tuesday, April 27, when Microsoft reports fiscal third quarter results. Here is what to expect on earnings day.

With Microsoft stock up 17% and 55% year-to-date and over the past 12 months, respectively, investors await the next big move in share price. It could happen on Tuesday, April 27, when the Redmond, Washington-based software company reports fiscal third quarter results.

Expect another mic-drop quarter

Wall Street currently holds a “strong buy” consensus rating on Microsoft stock. However, in part because the stock has been running so hot lately, the average price target of the shares sits only 4% above current levels, suggesting little upside opportunity.

Regarding expectations for fiscal third quarter, analysts also look optimistic. The table below summarizes the expected results: year-over-year revenue growth of 17% and EPS (earnings per share) increase of 27%. For reference, the former would be Microsoft’s best sales performance since September 2018.

Figure 1: Microsoft earnings and revenues estimates. Stock Rover

Key drivers of Microsoft’s performance

As I explained recently, Microsoft has a diversified business model. Unlike Apple, whose iPhone still accounts for roughly 50% of revenues, the Redmond tech company does not rely on one or a couple of products and services to produce its sales and earnings. See below.

Figure 2: Microsoft, Apple and Facebook pie chart by segment revenues. DM Martins Research

I expect to see momentum from the recent video game console refresh cycle support the “more personal computer” segment. Within the same business category, lingering stay-at-home forces could also boost Surface, Windows licensing and Bing advertising revenues.

It is nearly guaranteed that Azure will post strong double-digit sales growth within intelligent cloud. The more important question, however, is whether the top-line increase will be enough to impress investors. The growth pace has been improving over the past couple quarters – although the secular trend is downward, as the cloud computing platform gains scale.

Lastly, productivity and business processes should display continued strength in product offering like Office 365 and cloud-based Dynamics. The ongoing digital transformation should also bode well for LinkedIn, Skype and OneDrive.

Quick question: $2 trillion?

Could earnings season provide the fuel that Microsoft needs to cross the $2 trillion valuation and join Apple stock in this select group? Microsoft stock is currently valued at $1.97 trillion. From here, a modest 1.5% bump is all that is needed for the landmark valuation to be reached.

Twitter speaks

Big Tech earnings week lurks around the corner. I asked Twitter: which major company will impress the most this quarter? Feel free to chime in below.

