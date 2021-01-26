Microsoft Earnings Live Blog: What Investors Need To Know

Big Tech earnings season starts this Tuesday, January 26, when Microsoft releases its fiscal second quarter report. Don't miss the Apple Maven's live blog coverage of the results and conference call.

It is time! Big Tech companies begin to unveil the financial results of their holiday quarters of 2020. The first report will come from Redmond, Washington, home of tech giant Microsoft.

Microsoft's press release should cross the wires at around 4:05 p.m. EST. The earnings call is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. EST. It should last one hour, and will be broadcast on the company's investor relations page.

The Apple Maven's coverage starts at 4 p.m. EST. Between now and then, let's do a quick recap of what's to come for Microsoft, and what I will be paying close attention to today, after the closing bell.

Previewing Microsoft's Fiscal Second Quarter

The Apple Maven has recently published its preview on Microsoft's earnings. Below are some of the key topics of conversation:

Cloud momentum : Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure business will be a top-of-mind subject of discussion, as usual. Azure is the company’s crown jewel, a business that has been growing at a dizzying 40%-plus pace for several years. Will the cloud adoption wave seen early in 2020 spill into the most recent quarter?

: Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure business will be a top-of-mind subject of discussion, as usual. Azure is the company’s crown jewel, a business that has been growing at a dizzying 40%-plus pace for several years. Will the cloud adoption wave seen early in 2020 spill into the most recent quarter? Comeback in PCs : the segment most likely to “wow” in the holiday quarter is personal computing. Preliminary numbers on industry-wide PC shipments in the fourth calendar quarter look impressive. Microsoft is likely to be one of the beneficiaries.

: the segment most likely to “wow” in the holiday quarter is personal computing. Preliminary numbers on industry-wide PC shipments in the fourth calendar quarter look impressive. Microsoft is likely to be one of the beneficiaries. Another beat? Microsoft is known for promising little and delivering well beyond its outlook. The last time that the company failed to top consensus estimate on earnings was all the way back in early 2016. What will happen this time?

