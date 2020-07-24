Apple Maven
Microsoft: All Is Well But The Stock Price

Daniel Martins

The Apple Maven is all about providing coverage on the Cupertino company and its stock. But I always like to keep a finger on the pulse of the Big Tech peers. One of them made the news on Wednesday, July 22.

Microsoft reported earnings for the second calendar quarter, which happens to be its fourth fiscal period of 2020. Today, I take a quick look at how the Redmond, Washington company performed, and what may have caused the stock to wobble after earnings.

All is fine in Redmond

At a high level, Microsoft’s quarter was solid. To see why this was the case, let’s start with some perspective.

The world continues to deal with a disruptive pandemic and recession that could be deep, long-lasting and painful. Consumer banks, airlines, retailers, restaurants and industrial companies have been reporting weak results, largely as expected.

Within this context, Microsoft’s revenue growth of nearly 13% over 2019 levels is nothing to be laughed at. In fact, this number was substantially higher than the 8% or so that analysts had been expecting.

What may have been a bit surprising to some is that the company’s personal computing division, not cloud infrastructure or cloud applications, stole the show this time. While consumers stayed at home, demand for Surface tablets, Xbox and PC accessories surged.

Check out below how PC revenues and income were much higher in the most recent quarter (last bar on the right) than in the comparable 2019 period (first bar on the left). The performance was much better than consensus expectations and even Microsoft’s own guidance range.

More Personal Computing
Microsoft’s earnings slides

When good can be bad

The problem is that the PC business is barely the reason why investors like Microsoft. Rather, they prefer to see the tech company dominate in and scale up its cloud portfolio: Azure, the 365 product suite, etc. When investors don’t see overwhelming strength in cloud, interest in the stock wanes.

To be clear, these businesses did not perform poorly at all. However, coming off “two years' worth of digital transformation in two months” in the first calendar quarter, Microsoft’s cloud sales did not necessarily wow this time.

Then, of course, there is the problem that every Big Tech company is currently facing: rich valuations. The graph below shows that Microsoft has been trading at a record-high price/book ratio of almost 14 times (blue line, highest means most expensive), and dividend yield of only 1% (green line, lowest means most expensive).

Unless the company crushes earnings, it is to be expected that some investors will want to sell their shares on strength, while they are still ahead.

MSFT / Dividend Yield
Stock Rover

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

