Live Blog Of Apple's iPhone 12 Event: What Investors Need To Know, In Real Time

It is finally time for Apple’s iPhone 12 announcement! The event starts this Tuesday, October 13, at 1 p.m. EST or 10 a.m. Cupertino time. The company will broadcast everything on its YouTube channel.

The Apple Maven will cover this important development starting at 9:30 a.m. PST. Before we move forward, however, let's take a step back. Below is what I will be paying close attention to today.

(Otherwise, scroll straight down to the "Live Coverage Starts Here!" section for real time insights).

Previewing Apple's October Product Refresh

In preparation for the event, I have published several articles on Apple's iPhone 12 announcement. Here are a few things to keep in mind:

iPhone 12 : it is very much a consensus that the new smartphone will come in four models: two regular ones (including a small version with 5.4-inch screen for users that prefer a more practical form factor) and two Pros. But beyond these features, questions remain unanswered. When will the models be available for purchase and delivery? Will there be a mmWave version for faster 5G speeds? If so, will it be available only in select markets?

: it is very much a consensus that the new smartphone will come in four models: two regular ones (including a small version with 5.4-inch screen for users that prefer a more practical form factor) and two Pros. But beyond these features, questions remain unanswered. When will the models be available for purchase and delivery? Will there be a mmWave version for faster 5G speeds? If so, will it be available only in select markets? Mac on Apple silicon : I would certainly be pleased if Apple also announced its new lineup of Mac computers on ARM architecture. However, I do not believe that these devices (less than 10% of annual revenues) will have nearly as much of an impact on stock price behavior.

: I would certainly be pleased if Apple also announced its new lineup of Mac computers on ARM architecture. However, I do not believe that these devices (less than 10% of annual revenues) will have nearly as much of an impact on stock price behavior. AirPod Studio : according to Bloomberg, Apple will no longer carry audio devices made by Sonos, Bose and Logitech at its physical retail locations. Is this a sign that the Cupertino company is ready to announce its brand-new over-the-ear audio device?

: according to Bloomberg, Apple will no longer carry audio devices made by Sonos, Bose and Logitech at its physical retail locations. Is this a sign that the Cupertino company is ready to announce its brand-new over-the-ear audio device? Anything else? the other device to possibly make its debut is Apple’s AirTags. The tracking device would be a neat little addition to Apple’s high growth “wearables and home” segment, but one that is unlikely to make much of a splash for now.

Just for reference: below is a brief snapshot of Apple’s current smartphone lineup. It may help to keep these features and prices in mind, and track how they may change with the new iPhone 12.

