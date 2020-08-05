Apple Maven
Top Stories
iPhone
Other Products
Apple Services

Is It Game Over For The iPhone In China?

Daniel Martins

As I mentioned in my recent earnings review video, Apple’s fiscal third quarter results were nearly impeccable. But if I had to pick one key area of weakness in the report, I would choose Greater China.

I expected the region to perform much better in the period, since the country is about two months ahead in the COVID-19 cycle compared to the rest of the Western world. Instead, Greater China produced the lowest growth rate among all geographic segments: less than 2% year over year. Granted, the number would have been four percentage points higher, if not for currency headwinds.

Fiscal 3Q 2020, Rev Growth
DM Martins Research, data from Apple

What happened in China?

A couple of data points provide a clue as to what may have happened to Apple in China in the fiscal third quarter. First, let’s look at an earnings call quote from CEO Tim Cook:

If you read between the lines, you can quickly draw a couple of conclusions:

  • The iPad, Mac and services were all bullish stories in China – no qualifiers.
  • On the smartphone side, only sales of the pricier iPhone 11 in urban areas deserved an honorable mention.

So, it looks like Apple’s iPhone lineup did well in China among more affluent customers in larger cities. But at the lower end of the spectrum and in rural areas, the iPhone continues to spin its wheels. This piece of news pokes a hole in the more optimistic theses (mine included) that the cheaper iPhone SE launched in April 2020 could have helped to spark demand for the Apple device in the struggling Chinese market.

In addition, new research from Canalys suggests that Huawei had a killer quarter of smartphone sales in China compared to its competitors. Due to challenges faced by the Chinese phone maker elsewhere in the world, it looks like Huawei doubled down on its home country and ate everyone’s lunch in the process – from Apple’s to Samsung’s.

Game over for the iPhone?

Given fiscal third quarter numbers, Apple’s much-anticipated turnaround in China will have to wait longer. Even worse, I question what Apple might need to do to regain its footing in the country. The Cupertino company seems to be losing market share to Huawei because, in my view, it cannot compete very well on price outside the large urban centers.

That said, I wonder if better financial performance in China will need to come from Apple’s other product and service categories. The iPhone, it seems, may have already peaked in the region.

Check out these articles next:

Apple Stock Has Its Best July Since 2006
Apple Stock This Week: Approaching $2 Trillion
Apple: Digging Deeper Into The Earnings Report (Video)

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple Quietly Updates The iMac

The new iMac should be a positive for future financial performance. However, desktops may not be relevant enough to move the needle and catch investors’ attention.

Daniel Martins

Apple: The Good And The Bad Of A TikTok Acquisition

Speculations about the acquisition of TikTok by a US company have been running amok. Now, Apple has been thrown in as a potential bidder. Here’s why the deal may or may not make sense for the Cupertino company.

Daniel Martins

Apple: Should You Care About The Stock Split? (Video)

Apple’s decision to do a 4-to-1 stock split made the headlines. However, the main benefit of doing so may be merely psychological.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock Has Its Best July Since 2006

Apple shares continue to zip higher. When many feared about rich valuations at the end of the second quarter, the stock responded by having its best July of the past 14 years.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock This Week: Approaching $2 Trillion

Apple’s blowout quarter has put the stock within 10% of reaching the $2 trillion market cap milestone. Will shares get there soon?

Daniel Martins

Apple's Earnings Live Blog: What Investors Need To Know, In Real Time

The Apple Maven is covering Apple's fiscal third quarter earnings day live! Join the discussions starting at 4 p.m. EST, and find out what could move the stock next.

Daniel Martins

by

Bernard Martins

Apple: Digging Deeper Into The Earnings Report (Video)

Apple knocked it out of the park in fiscal third quarter. Here are a couple of details that some investors may have missed on this hectic earnings day for Big Tech.

Daniel Martins

“Super Thursday”: Apple’s Earnings Day Is Here (Video)

Apple’s earnings day is finally here. I do a final pass on analysts’ expectations and talk about some of Thursday’s hot topics of conversation.

Daniel Martins

Antitrust: This Could Go Two Ways For Apple

Big Tech’s current week is filled with drama: from earnings reports to antitrust hearings in Congress. Here is how I believe Apple could be impacted by the latter.

Daniel Martins

How Apple Has Performed In Previous Quarters (Video)

Will Apple do well in fiscal third quarter? It is hard to tell with much certainty, given the COVID-19 crisis. But historically, beating expectations has been crucial in share price performance.

Daniel Martins