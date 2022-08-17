A new Apple stock bear has emerged. Could this analyst be right about the 21% downside risk to share price?

It has not been easy to be an Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report bear or skeptic. Some of the few sell-side analysts that have pounded the table with their less-than-optimistic views on the Cupertino company and its stock lately (I’m thinking Goldman Sachs’ Rod Hall and New Street’s Pierre Ferragu) have had to throw in the towel as AAPL share price continued to climb in the past many years.

TipRanks tracks 28 analysts that cover AAPL, and the coverage universe is probably much larger than this. For a while, not a single Wall Street expert believed Apple to be a sell. Until a couple of weeks ago, that is.

Below, I review the bear case recently presented by ItauBBA’s Thiago Kapulskis and his team on AAPL. The analyst believes that Apple stock will underperform the Big Tech peer group, and that the share price will decline by an uncomfortable 21% by the end of next year.

Could this analyst put an end to the bears’ losing streak and be proven right about the performance of Apple stock over the next several months?

Figure 1: Is Apple Stock A Sell? What This New Bear Has To Say Getty Images

It starts with the economy

Apple, valued at $2.8 trillion, is the most valuable company in the US — about 7% of the S&P 500 and an estimated 6% of the entire US stock market. It is also one of the best-known consumer product and service companies — keep in mind that about two-thirds of the US GDP is driven by personal consumption. Therefore, it is nearly impossible to be downbeat on Apple without having reservations about the US economy at large.

In that regard, the ItauBBA analyst sees the end of monetary easing as a “significant headwind in the next few quarters”.

This is neither the only pillar of Mr. Kapulskis’ bearish thesis (see section below for more) nor a rare argument against investing in stocks nowadays. The current year has been rough for risk assets across the board, in great part due to reduced liquidity in the system, higher interest rates and the prospect of inflation levels not seen in 40 years.

I question, however, how much Apple may end up suffering from economic deterioration. It is clear that global economic growth has been slowing lately. Yet, while tech companies like Meta (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report have started to feel the pinch, Apple continues to find plenty of demand for its products and services — enough for the Cupertino company to deliver impressive iPhone sales growth of 3% in fiscal Q2 on top of last year’s 50% YOY increase despite severe supply chain challenges in 2022.

In my view, execution that has been much better than peer group average is what has led Apple stock to climb more than 30% in the past 2 months alone.

Growth could be a problem too

The team at ItauBBA also seems concerned about Apple’s growth prospects in the longer term. According to Thiago, Apple’s “innovation has been more incremental than disruptive since Steve Job’s death”.

Without substantial TAM (total addressable market) expansion driven by the introduction of new and revolutionary products like the iPhone and iPad, the company’s growth opportunities could be more limited to price hikes and upsell moves.

I understand the argument above, although it is hard to tell for sure if it has merits. The iPhone and the Mac, in particular, have been performing very well, despite the smartphone and the personal computer markets having been dismissed by many as mature at best a few years back.

Have both been revived, although only temporarily, by the COVID-19 crisis? Or has Apple hit the nail in the head with the introduction of its 5G smartphone family and M1/M2-equipped portfolio of laptops?

Also, I would not underestimate the growth potential of Apple’s many new products and services introduced in the past decade: the Apple Watch, AirPods, Apple Music, TV+, etc. While any one of these may not be enough to make much of an impact on Apple’s top line, the combination of all of them certainly have.

Finally, future growth could come from product categories that have yet to be introduced. To Mr. Kapulskis’ credit, the analyst recognizes that the successful launch of the Apple Car and/or mixed reality hardware and services could be a sizable risk to the bear thesis.

Valuation is rich

Lastly, no underperform rating on AAPL would be complete without a word of caution about valuation. The ItauBBA report points out that Apple’s P/E is richer than Microsoft’s (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report and those of many SaaS companies.

The analyst believes that a 2023 P/E of 20 times for AAPL is fair, even if the multiple still represents “a premium to 8% to 12% EPS growth compounders”.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Apple Maven)