Apple Maven
Top Stories
iPhone
Other Products
Apple Services

The iPhone 12 Should Meet Strong Demand For 5G

Daniel Martins

Apple is a step behind in the 5G trend. The Cupertino company has yet to release a smartphone version that is compatible with the new technology. Meanwhile, key peers Samsung and Huawei have been dominating the market for over a year.

While it has taken Apple longer to join the party, it may not be too late for it to reap the benefits of the upcoming supercycle. A look at a few important market numbers suggests that this year’s iPhone 12 should meet strong demand for 5G-capable devices later in 2020.

5G market heating up fast

In the first quarter of 2020, and despite the COVID-19 challenges, global shipments of 5G smartphones reached about 24 million units. Some context is needed here:

These numbers are impressive, especially considering the global pandemic that probably put a damper on demand for new tech gadgets in the first few months of 2020. Keep in mind that, last year, 5G-related purchases accounted for only 1% of total smartphone shipments.

It is not unreasonable to think that, come this year’s holiday season (and assuming Apple finally launches its own 5G model around September), these devices could account for the lion’s share of the total demand in developed markets.

US should be Apple’s key opportunity at first

The graphs below depict 5G smartphone market share by vendor, both globally (left side) and in the US (right side). Samsung and Huawei have become the undisputed leaders in the space. The Korean company is the dominant force in the US, with over one-third of its global shipments having come from this country.

Global 5G Smartphone Shipments, 1Q20 / U.S. 5G Smartphone Shipments, 1Q20
DM Martins Research

Source: DM Martins Research

I believe the US will be precisely Apple’s main battleground in 2020 and early 2021. To be fair, the country has moved much more slowly towards 5G adoption than China: 3.4 million vs. 14.1 million smartphones shipped in the first quarter of 2020. But I think that the absence of Apple in the 5G space justifies these less-than-impressive numbers in North America.

Therefore, holding all other variables constant (see risk discussion below), a spike in 5G sales in the US should be expected in the next six to twelve months.

Key risks exist

While the narrative above bodes well for Apple, I still see some risk to the bullish supercycle thesis.

First, the extent of this year’s global recession is still a big question mark. I question how strong the holiday quarter will be if employment and economic activity remain under severe pressure.

Also, as I discussed recently, the release of a 5G-enabled iPhone 12 could be delayed. If the production challenges push the launch well into the fourth calendar quarter, Apple’s phone sales might be weak out of the gate.

Check out these articles next:

The Next iPhone: Why Is 5G Important?

What A Delayed 5G iPhone Could Mean For Apple

Apple Could Come Out of Smartphone Battle A Winner in 2020

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple May Be A Great Stock, Even At These Prices

Is Apple stock richly valued or a good buying opportunity at current levels? The answer might be both. Growth opportunities and business model changes may justify owning shares at these levels.

Daniel Martins

Will Apple Really Buy Sonos? Probably Not.

Could Apple acquire Sonos? Absolutely. Will it? Probably not. The speaker maker does not seem to be as strategic of a play as Apple’s larger acquisitions of the past decade.

Daniel Martins

WWDC Live Blog: Key Takeaways For Apple Investors

Apple's developer conference begins this Monday, June 22, with CEO Tim Cook's keynote. Here is a minute-by-minute account of what matters for investors.

Daniel Martins

by

Daniel Martins

WWDC Keynote: iOS 14 Was The Star Of The Show

The Mac’s new silicon architecture stole the headlines. But for investors, the iOS updates were the most relevant news out of WWDC’s day 1. Here is why.

Daniel Martins

Apple Watch: Is The Crown Jewel Under Pressure?

Has the Apple Watch been a success of failure so far in 2020? It depends on who you ask. This is a tough year to make predictions, but the device should perform well in the longer term.

Daniel Martins

WWDC: What Investors Should Look For

Many investors neglect Apple's annual developers conference. But a few important announcements are worth a closer look.

Daniel Martins

by

Daniel Martins

Apple’s Week: Store Closures Trip The Stock

Apple stock spiked during the week on even more “sell-side love”. But share price took a hit on Friday, as the company started to shut down stores in the US again.

Daniel Martins

Apple’s App Store: Half A Trillion Reasons To Care About WWDC

The App Store facilitated over half a trillion dollars in sales and billings last year. This is why investors should pay attention to Apple’s upcoming developers conference.

Daniel Martins

Apple: U.S. Carriers Push the iPhone Ahead of Father’s Day

2020 could be the year of the iPhone. For that to happen, a little help from Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile ahead of Father’s Day would certainly be welcome.

Daniel Martins

Why Apple’s Acquisition of DuckDuckGo Would Not Work

Apple receives royalties from Google’s Alphabet, but the deal could come to an end. Acquiring a search engine is an alternative that I don’t think will materialize.

Daniel Martins

by

Daniel Martins