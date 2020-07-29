Apple Maven
How Apple Has Performed In Previous Quarters (Video)

Daniel Martins

Apple reports fiscal third quarter earnings on Thursday, after the closing bell. It is hard to predict how well the company might have done this time, since (1) Apple did not offer guidance last quarter and (2) it is hard to anticipate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the company’s different businesses.

Beating the Street’s expectations seems to have been a major factor in determining Apple’s stock price performance. When it happened frequently over the past few years, shares skyrocketed. When it didn’t in 2016 and 2017, shares stalled out.

Watch the video for more information on Apple’s quarterly performance history.

