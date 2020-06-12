Apple Maven
Top Stories
iPhone
Other Products
Apple Services

3 Financial Metrics Show Amazon’s Quest For World Domination

Daniel Martins

Why not make a series out of this?

A few days ago, I published an article called “These 3 Financial Metrics Tell The Apple Story”. I figured I could do the same analysis with other FAAMG names. Because I have bet on Amazon to be the first US-based company to reach $2 trillion in value, it makes sense that I would start with the e-commerce and cloud giant.

The graph below, provided once again by Stock Rover, tells the story of Amazon. Notice how some of my select key metrics, particularly ROE and FCF yield, have taken a turn for the better in 2014. What might have happened to Amazon about five years ago? And why have sales per employee been on a downward trend for so long?

Amazon ROE, sales per employee and FCF yield since 2010
Amazon's financial metrics since 2010Stock Rover

Improving shareholder returns

Let’s start with the orange line. Return on equity bottomed at the end of 2014 and shot straight up from that point. The bar chart below helps to explain what happened.

Amazon’s Web Services, or AWS, did not start to make much of an impact on the company’s financial results until around that time. Unlike the e-commerce segment, the cloud business has been highly profitable, with margins increasing quickly until 2016.

ROE has stalled out recently for a couple of reason. First, Amazon continues to invest heavily in e-commerce, caring little about turning much of a (taxable) profit. Second, AWS has come under heavier competitive pressure from the likes of Microsoft and Google, which has shaved off pricing power.

Amazon Web Services revenues since 2013
AWS revenues since 2013Statista

Investing in people

The blue line in the first graph is the “stairway to hell”. Amazon’s annual sales per employee has plummeted from as much as $1.2 billion in 2011 to about $410,000 currently. In the most recent quarter, Amazon’s per-person revenues were the only among FAAMG companies to not reach $100,000.

This is not to say that the Seattle-based company has a sales growth problem. Since the start of the decade, revenues have increased by roughly ten times. However, the number of employees on payroll has risen by twice that much.

It is in Amazon’s DNA to be aggressive at expanding its footprint. The company seems laser-focused on dominating e-commerce at home and abroad. To do that, Amazon invests heavily in capacity – whether warehouses on the retail side or data centers for the cloud business – and waits to reap the benefits later.

Investors hope that, once Amazon owns the world, it can finally focus a bit more on being efficient.

Too early to talk cash

Lastly, the green line shows the meandering path of FCF yield over the past decade. Some of the same forces that pushed ROE higher since 2014 have also propelled cash flow metrics.

Still, Amazon’s yield of 1.5% is the worst within the FAAMG group. Once again, the company is more interested in plowing cash back into the business to fuel its growth initiatives, leaving little of it left for equity investors.

It will be interesting to see if all these three metrics improve substantially in the longer term, once (if?) Amazon finally matures.

Explore more data and graphs

The data used in this article (except Statista’s chart) was provided by Stock Rover. I have been impressed with the breadth and depth of information on markets, stocks and ETFs that this platform provides. Stock Rover also helps to track custom portfolios and measure their performance relative to a number of benchmarks.

To learn more, check out stockrover.com and get started for as low as $7.99 a month.

Stock Rover screening, research, charting and portfolios
Stock Rover

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WWDC: What Investors Should Look For

Most investors glance over Apple's annual developers conference. But a few important announcements are worth a closer look.

Daniel Martins

by

Lee Van Cleef

The Next iPhone: Why Is 5G Important?

Apple is behind the curve in launching a 5G-capable smartphone. But the real opportunity lies in the applications that should be developed in the next few years.

Daniel Martins

by

Lee Van Cleef

Wearables: Slow Down Could Spell Trouble For Apple in 2020

Lockdowns could reduce demand for smartwatches and headphones. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, these were some of the fastest-growing products in Apple's portfolio.

Daniel Martins

by

Lee Van Cleef

Apple at $1.5 Trillion: What’s The Next Stop?

Oblivious to bearishness, Apple has reached the $1.5 trillion mark. Where the stock goes from here will depend on several factors, most of which support optimism.

Daniel Martins

These 3 Financial Metrics Tell The Apple Story

One chart tells an interesting story about how Apple has evolved to become one of the most efficient, profitable and cash-rich companies in the world.

Daniel Martins

Apple: 3 Facts About The World’s Best Supply Chain

Apple's supply chain is arguably the best in the world. But which countries are the main suppliers? How often does Apple turn inventory? Here are a few answers.

Daniel Martins

by

Daniel Martins

Apple In China: India To Take A Bite Of The Apple

In a post-pandemic scenario, India could come out ahead. Apple will likely take advantage of the country's push to become a manufacturing alternative to China.

Daniel Martins

by

Lee Van Cleef

2 Charts Show How Apple Has Become A Money-Making Machine

A perfect storm of higher earnings from Apple’s popular devices and aggressive share buyback program propelled the company's return metrics in the past decade.

Daniel Martins

Will Apple Be The First To $2 Trillion?

Apple was the first company to be worth $1 trillion, but can it beat its peers to $2 trillion? Microsoft and Amazon should give the Cupertino company a run for its money.

Daniel Martins

Apple’s Week: Best Of The FAAMG Stocks

Improved investor sentiment led to risk-on behavior, pushing stocks higher this week. FAAMG did not fully participate in the rally, but Apple was the best-performing Big Tech name.

Daniel Martins