Apple Maven
Top Stories
iPhone
Other Products
Apple Services

Facebook: This Graph Shows That The Company Has Peaked

Daniel Martins

This is the fourth edition of my series on FAAMG stocks – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet/Google. Previously, I concluded that Apple was one of the “most efficient, profitable and cash-rich companies in the world”. I went on to say that Amazon’s appetite for world domination was fierce. Lastly, I pointed out that Microsoft’s impressive success in the past five years has been driven by the cloud transition architected by CEO Satya Nadella.

Today, I turn to Facebook, and tell its unique story using the graph below, provided by Stock Rover.

Facebook Stock Chart
Stock Rover

A scalable business model

Let’s look first at one of my favorite measures of efficiency: sales per employee (blue line above). This is the “more for less” factor: the more a company can grow the top line with fewer resources, the better.

Facebook’s business model is designed for efficiency gains. Think about it: platform usage (measured by daily and monthly active users) is the key driver of advertising revenues. The good news is that social media usage tends to be “sticky” and self-reinforcing. That is, the more often someone logs into Facebook or Instagram and engages with his or her social network, the more likely it is that the user will come back for more. Therefore, revenues tend to increase consistently over time.

The even better news is that Facebook’s infrastructure (data centers, personnel, etc.) can be easily leveraged to grow the audience at scale. In other words, another active user on the platform or extra dollar in revenues does not require an extra dollar or so in investments to support it.

This is basically the story that the blue line above tells. Until around 2018, Facebook kept seeing increases in usage and revenues, while the growth in employee count was much more modest. In 2018, Facebook’s sales per employee was almost half a million dollars more per year than Alphabet’s – the other tech behemoth in the online ad business.

TTM Sales per Employee, FAAMG Group (in 000s)
Stock Rover

Outstanding performance has peaked

But then, things started to change.

Facebook came under pressure for several issues ranging from facilitating the spread of fake news and malicious content to accusations of data sharing. The company’s response was swift and took the form of substantial investments made in security and community moderation. The number of Facebook employees nearly doubled to 44,000 between mid-2018 and the most recent quarter.

At this point, the company’s impressive financial performance showed clear signs of having peaked. Sales per employee decreased by almost $200,000 in only two years. ROE, or return on equity, dropped from a very solid 26% in 2018 to a much more modest 18% at the end of 2019. Meanwhile, as Facebook continues to mature, annual revenue growth decreased from nearly 50% to a still strong but much less exciting 24% now.

Last few words

Facebook has been an excellent performer since the company went public, in 2012. However, the company’s financial results seem to have peaked around 2018. Higher costs and decelerating revenues suggest that Facebook’s best days may have been left behind – and the current “boycott Facebook” campaign will probably not help it recover in the short term.

Explore more data and graphs

The data used in this report was provided by Stock Rover. I have been impressed with the breadth and depth of information on markets, stocks and ETFs that this platform provides. Stock Rover also helps to set up detailed filters, track custom portfolios and measure their performance relative to a number of benchmarks.

To learn more, check out stockrover.com and get started for as low as $7.99 a month. The premium plus plan that I have will give you access to all the information that went into my analysis and much more.

Stock Rover screening, research, charting and portfolios
Stock Rover

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The iPhone 12 Should Meet Strong Demand For 5G

Apple has been a bit late to the 5G party. However, demand for the new technology is only now accelerating fast. The market is looking promising for this year’s holiday season.

Daniel Martins

Apple May Be A Great Stock, Even At These Prices

Is Apple stock richly valued or a good buying opportunity at current levels? The answer might be both. Growth opportunities and business model changes may justify owning shares at these levels.

Daniel Martins

Will Apple Really Buy Sonos? Probably Not.

Could Apple acquire Sonos? Absolutely. Will it? Probably not. The speaker maker does not seem to be as strategic of a play as Apple’s larger acquisitions of the past decade.

Daniel Martins

WWDC Live Blog: Key Takeaways For Apple Investors

Apple's developer conference begins this Monday, June 22, with CEO Tim Cook's keynote. Here is a minute-by-minute account of what matters for investors.

Daniel Martins

by

Daniel Martins

WWDC Keynote: iOS 14 Was The Star Of The Show

The Mac’s new silicon architecture stole the headlines. But for investors, the iOS updates were the most relevant news out of WWDC’s day 1. Here is why.

Daniel Martins

Apple Watch: Is The Crown Jewel Under Pressure?

Has the Apple Watch been a success of failure so far in 2020? It depends on who you ask. This is a tough year to make predictions, but the device should perform well in the longer term.

Daniel Martins

WWDC: What Investors Should Look For

Many investors neglect Apple's annual developers conference. But a few important announcements are worth a closer look.

Daniel Martins

by

Daniel Martins

Apple’s Week: Store Closures Trip The Stock

Apple stock spiked during the week on even more “sell-side love”. But share price took a hit on Friday, as the company started to shut down stores in the US again.

Daniel Martins

Apple’s App Store: Half A Trillion Reasons To Care About WWDC

The App Store facilitated over half a trillion dollars in sales and billings last year. This is why investors should pay attention to Apple’s upcoming developers conference.

Daniel Martins

Apple: U.S. Carriers Push the iPhone Ahead of Father’s Day

2020 could be the year of the iPhone. For that to happen, a little help from Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile ahead of Father’s Day would certainly be welcome.

Daniel Martins