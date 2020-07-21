FAAMG Earnings Season Begins: What Lies Ahead (Video)

While I have been focused on Apple’s upcoming earnings release, I am also keeping an eye on the other FAAMG companies. The four Big Tech names below report earnings within the next 10 days.

Microsoft: July 22. Projected sales growth of +8%.

Facebook: July 29. Projected sales growth of +2%.

Alphabet: July 30. Projected sales decline of -4%.

Amazon: July 30. Projected sales growth of +27%.

Watch the video for more information on FAAMG earnings season, and what to expect of it.

