TheStreet
HomeiPhoneOther ProductsApple Services
Search

Epic Battle: Apple Throws Its Weight Around (Video)

Daniel Martins

The fight between Apple and Epic Games over Fortnite and the App Store continue. This time, the Cupertino company has sued the game maker and is seeking “restitution of all money Fortnite collected through its payment system”.

Given the recent rout in the markets, particularly in tech stocks, the Epic battle has all but vanished from the headlines for now. But any changes to the App Store’s business model or monetization policies that arise from this fight could be a bearish development for Apple’s stock. Therefore, I believe that investors should keep tabs on how the dispute evolves.

Watch the video above for more information on Apple’s fight against Epic.

Read more from the Apple Maven:

Apple’s September Event: Not What Investors Expected (Video)

Apple Stock: Bears Venture Out Of Their Caves

Apple This Week: Stock Hits A Wall (Video)

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple’s September Event: Not What Investors Expected (Video)

Apple has finally set a date for its product refresh event: Tuesday, September 15. However, investors may be disappointed if the new iPhone does not make its debut until later in 2020.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: Bears Venture Out Of Their Caves

“Sell-side love” for Apple is giving way to bearish victory laps. Given the risks, I maintain my opinion that Apple is a stock to buy and hold – but that portfolios should not be too concentrated in it.

Daniel Martins

Previewing Apple’s Week: All About The Selloff

Apple has finally hit a wall, and the stock has corrected sharply. What will most likely impact share price in the near term? Here is a look at the week ahead for the Cupertino company.

Daniel Martins

Apple This Week: Stock Hits A Wall (Video)

Sometimes, good things come to an end – but hardly ever so abruptly. After being up 150% over the previous 12 months, Apple’s shares dropped by as much as 11% for the week, before recovering lost ground.

Daniel Martins

Nasdaq Selloff: A Make-Or-Break Moment (Video)

The Nasdaq 100’s sharp correction off a peak level is an extremely rare event. Could this be the beginning of a bubble burst, or just a hiccup along a steep climb?

Daniel Martins

Apple Shares Tank, What To Do Next

This week has been nerve-wrecking for Apple shareholders, as the stock bounces up and down near its all-time high. Could this be the beginning of the end of an impressive rally?

Daniel Martins

The Importance of Apple To All Stock Investors

Apple can be a major driver of broad market performance. Even passive investors who buy and hold ETFs should pay attention to Apple and decide how much exposure to the stock is appropriate.

Daniel Martins

Apple Makes A Case For Its App Store (Video)

Apple has arguably become too powerful a gatekeeper of its app ecosystem. The company is fighting back with a PR move, defending its position as a creator of jobs across the US.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: The Longer, The Better

Jim Cramer and I have argued that Apple is a stock to own, not to trade. Today, I put some numbers around this claim, and confirm that time has been on the side of patient investors.

Daniel Martins

Apple Stock: Off To A Great Start This Week

Concerns over Apple’s share price immediately following the stock split have been put to rest. Shares have been on the steepest year-long climb since 2010. Here is what is driving momentum this week.

Daniel Martins