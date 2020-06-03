Apple Maven
Economic Recovery: Set The Right Expectations In 2020

Daniel Martins

I have written about how the iPhone 11 cycle has looked promising so far. I spoke of the potential benefits of the iPhone SE launch. I have also pointed out that 2020 could be the first stage in Apple’s services revenues doubling again within less than five years.

But a bit of caution is in order. The Economist has published a sobering account of how the post-lockdown economy has been recovering in China. The punchline: not too well.

Not a bounce straight to the top

Businesses around the world have been reopening. Talks of a potential vaccine to prevent COVID-19 have been emerging. The stock market in the US is fast approaching all-time highs.

But in China, a country that is about two months ahead of the US in the coronavirus crisis cycle, the economy has not returned to 2019 levels. It is, in fact, 90% of the way there. As much as this number may sound like “almost 100%” to our ears, it really suggests that economic activity in China may dip by 10% from previous levels, maybe for longer.

Check out the graph below. Notice how consumer traffic in the Far East hit bottom at the end of January and recovered from there. However, the rebound stalled in April – more than 40% below early January levels. The travel and leisure industries have been hurting more than other sectors, as consumers redefine the idea of entertainment in the aftermath of a pandemic.

Something similar could happen in the rest of the world, but with a two-month lag.

Consumer activity in China recovers slowly from COVID-19 crisis
Consumer activity in China recovers slowlyThe Economist

What does this mean for Apple?

2020 could play out in a couple of different ways for Apple.

On the plus side, the Cupertino company might be a beneficiary of consumers shifting entertainment spending away from restaurants and travel to in-home activities. Tech device usage could increase, as well as consumption of services like Apple TV+, Apple Music and the App Store.

On the other hand, economic contraction will likely mean higher unemployment. Both would probably result in an increased savings rate and lower discretionary spending. Consumers might be encouraged to hold off on that iPhone upgrade for now.

Cautiously optimistic

The first calendar quarter of 2020 proved that Apple can weather the storm fairly well. Sure, product sales dropped hard – especially iPads, whose models had not been refreshed since September 2019. But growth in services picked up the slack. Maybe this will continue to be the dynamic for the remainder of the year.

In the end, I remain optimistic about Apple’s business and stock in 2020, but cautiously so.

