Apple Earnings Live Blog: Full Coverage of Fiscal First Quarter Results

It is time for Apple to report the results of its 2020 holiday quarter. Can the Cupertino company deliver, pushing shares higher? Follow the Apple Maven's live blog coverage to find out.

This is it! It is time for the most valuable company in the world to report fiscal first quarter 2021 earnings.

On January 27, about half an hour after the closing bell, Apple's numbers should be released. The earnings call will follow, at 5 p.m. EST (2 p.m. PST). Readers can listen to the live broadcast on the company's investor relations page.

The Apple Maven's coverage of this important event will start at 4 p.m. EST (1 p.m. PST). But first, let's preview Apple's financial results, and refresh our memories on what will likely be the key topics of conversation this evening.

Previewing Apple's Fiscal First Quarter

The Apple Maven has recently published a series of preview articles on Apple's earnings. Below are some of the highlights:

iPhone, first and foremost: It is widely expected that fiscal first quarter will be mostly about Apple's smartphone segment. The delayed launch of the iPhone 12, in 2020, means that quite a bit of pent up demand for the device will likely translate into strong sales in the holiday quarter. There is no shortage of evidence suggesting that this will be the case. A 30% increase in device shipments would not be out of question, after sales tanked in the pre-holiday period (see chart below, orange bar).

Next, the Mac: The other important story in the quarter will likely be the Mac. Apple has redesigned the device from the ground up, with the introduction of the M1 chip in November. The company will likely benefit from two factors: (1) the stay-at-home tailwinds pushing PC sales higher across the industry, and (2) the new lineup of Mac Mini and 13-inch MacBook Air and Pro devices.

Will China recover? Wrapping up the top 3 key topics will be Greater China. The region has seen revenues tank since 2015, back when the geographic segment accounted for as much as one-fourth of total company sales. Now, an early read on device shipments suggests that China will likely do much better in the holiday quarter. Could this be the turnaround that Apple needs to boost investor sentiment even further?

When Apple releases its earnings report, compare the actual numbers to the estimates below (red dotted box). Compared to early January, analysts today have become more optimistic about Apple's first quarter results.

Still, I believe that the Cupertino company will top consensus expectations by a wide margin. Should I be right, the stock could move higher in after-hours trading.

Time will tell! Stay tuned this Wednesday to find out more...

