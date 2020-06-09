Apple Maven
Apple In China: India To Take A Bite Of The Apple

Daniel Martins

This is the third installment in our “Apple in China” weekly series. As a reminder, Greater China has been an important geographic segment for Apple. The region accounted for one-fourth of Apple’s revenues in 2015.

However, things have not been easy for the Cupertino company since then. The iPhone in particular has hit a snag recently. Market share of shipments dropped from 14% to 9% between the 2019 holiday quarter and the first period of 2020 (see table below) despite the apparent success of the iPhone 11. Huawei remains the absolute smartphone leader in China, jumping from 35% to 41%.

Smartphone market share in China, 2019 and 2020
Smartphone shipments in ChinaCounterpoint Research

Hopping over to India

A couple of weeks ago, I briefly discussed how the US-China dispute could disrupt Apple’s business, particularly its supply chain. The next chapters could elevate India as a key character in the trade war drama.

Apple might be shifting up to a fifth of iPhone production from China to India over the next five years. If these estimates are right, up to $40 billion worth of iPhones could be made in India. Most of the production would be for export, since only $1.5 billion worth of phones are sold locally.

  • The pros: a production shift to India would be another important step in supply chain diversification. The ongoing trade war between the US and China has highlighted the importance of not being overly dependent on one key partner. Also, the Indian government seems open to the idea of offering incentives to attract foreign investments.
  • The cons: relations between Apple and China could be strained. The Chinese government has substantial control over the country’s economy. Playing favorites with competitors Huawei and Xiaomi would not bode well for Apple and its recovery in the Far East.

The new low-cost manufacturer?

The US-China trade war had already been making businesses rethink their investments and manufacturing expansion plans. The COVID-19 crisis may serve as the catalyst for change.

In a post-pandemic scenario, India could come out ahead. The government has been pushing to become a viable manufacturing alternative to China. Recently, it introduced a $6.6 billion incentive program for international companies to increase their electronics manufacturing, a move that underscores the “Made in India” strategy.

