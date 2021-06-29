Big Tech Shines, Apple Stock Looks Stronger

The second quarter, especially the month of June, has been marked by the rebirth of FAAMG stocks. The Apple Maven explains why Apple stock looks stronger by the day heading into July.

It took a while for Big Tech to shine again, but the time seems to have come at last. After the FAAMG group reached an intra-pandemic peak in September (see chart below), these mega-cap tech stocks traded sideways through the end of the first quarter 2021.

With June nearly over, FAAMG climbed a sizable 15% in the second quarter alone, lavishly beating its “mirror image” Russell 2000. Within Big Tech, Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Report looks stronger by the day, as it approaches its own peak of $143 ahead of a month that I believe will be bullish for the Cupertino company.

Figure 1: FAAMG vs. Russell 2000 DM Martins Research

A turnaround in tech

In the world of investing, there is an old saying that the market is not the economy. In other words: stock prices can fluctuate decoupled from business fundamentals or macroeconomic factors. This seems to have been the case in Big Tech. Take Apple as an example.

The iPhone company delivered outstanding results in fiscal second quarter. All segments grew by at least 24% year-over-year. Yet, in the two months that followed earnings day, AAPL traded lower by 8%. At one point in March, it pulled back nearly 20% from the late January peak. This seems like a contradiction.

What happened to Apple and its peers was a classic case of cyclical rotation. With the reopening of the economy, investors flocked to sectors like banks, industrials, and materials. Tech companies continued to perform well, but their stocks did not.

Now, with FAAMG back on the rise, in part also due to a stabilization in yields, the following has happened in the past few days:

Microsoft became only the second US-based company ever to be valued above $2 trillion;

Facebook has joined the $1 trillion market cap club;

Amazon and Apple stock have exited correction territory, with the former nearly setting a new all-time high in June.

Time to cash in?

I take some issue with the idea that stocks should be sold merely because they have reached (or are about to reach) record-level prices. Over time, the value of high-quality stocks tends to rise. If investors dispose of FAAMG shares only because they have rallied, multi-year gains can never be earned.

In the case of Apple stock, I maintain my views that shares should be held into July at least, if not over a much longer period. There are at least two short-term reasons, plus one much more important long-term factor, supporting my optimism:

Apple shares tend to perform better during the summer months, as anticipation for the new iPhone and the holiday shopping season builds up;

The equities markets have been quiet lately, suggesting less volatility in the near term and the possibility of superior risk-adjusted performance in the foreseeable future;

Fundamentally, Apple is undergoing a period of strong demand for its products and services, which bodes well for long-term performance of the stock.

Twitter speaks

The Apple Maven recently asked Twitter for an opinion on how Apple shares might perform in July. Below are the responses:

