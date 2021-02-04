Best Deals On Amazon For Apple and Microsoft Enthusiasts

iPhoneOther ProductsApple Services
The Apple Maven sets aside the markets for a moment to look at Apple's and Microsoft's product deals on Amazon. Below are some of the best promotions that the Apple Maven has found.
Apple and Microsoft enthusiasts can find great deals available on Amazon. The Apple Maven listed the best Apple and Microsoft devices promotions below.

Apple Deals on Amazon

AirPods Pro was $249, now $199.

AirPods with Charging case (Wired) was $159, now $119.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) was $199, nos $169.

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) was $749, now $449.

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) was $429, now $379

New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) (8th Generation) was $329, now $299.

New Apple iMac (21.5-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) was $1099, now $999.

Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) was $399, now $334,99.

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Air (4th Generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd Generation) was $299 now $199.

Microsoft Deals on Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – 12.3" Touch-Screen - 10th Gen Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD(Latest Model) was $1199, now $867.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 13.5" Touch-Screen, Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 256GB Solid State Drive was $1299, now $924.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 – 13.5" Touch-Screen – Intel Core i7 - 16GB Memory - 512GB Solid State Drive (Latest Model) was $1999, now $1429

NEW Microsoft Surface Dock 2 was $259, now $165.

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)

