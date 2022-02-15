Warren Buffett & Co. have just filed their most recent 13F form. Here is how much Apple stock Berkshire Hathaway owned at the end of 2021.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report has just disclosed its Q4 stock holdings, in a filing known as the 13F. Once again, Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report stood out as the conglomerate’s number 1 holding, by far. The Oracle of Omaha, it seems, is still a raging AAPL bull.

Today, the Apple Maven reviews some of the key takeaways of this most recent report — especially in what pertains to Apple stock.

Figure 1: Berkshire’s 13F: Warren Buffett Is Still An Apple Stock Fan The Street

AAPL: nearly half of the portfolio

Diversification is best suited for investors that don’t know what they are doing. At least, this is Charlie Munger’s opinion about spreading one’s bets thinly across many stocks.

Berkshire Hathaway seems to follow a similar approach to portfolio construction. As of Q4, Apple stock represented 47.6% of the company’s assets. To the best of my knowledge, this is the most concentrated in AAPL that Buffett & Co. have ever been.

The allocation ratio jumped from 42.8% in Q3. However, the increase happened despite Berkshire Hathaway not having added a single share of Apple to its portfolio in the last three months of 2021.

Keep in mind that the 13F reflects the positions as of December 31. In Q4 of last year, Apple stock price shot through the roof, particularly in late November and early December — which, back then, caused me to issue a warning on buying more AAPL at such rich valuations (I have since then become more welcoming of the idea of buying Apple again).

The chart below shows how AAPL (top blue line) outperformed every top 5 holding in Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio in Q4. This is why the conglomerate’s concentration in the Cupertino company’s stock has increased.

Figure 2: Top 5 holding in Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio in Q4. Stock Rover

Worth noting, since the start of 2022, AAPL has been the worst performing among Berkshire’s top 5 stocks above. So, assuming no change in share ownership and “status quo” market price performance through the end of March, Buffett’s Apple allocation is likely to dip in Q1.

What else happened?

Apple was barely the highlight of Berkshire Hathaway’s most recent 13F. Stealing the headlines was the conglomerate’s purchase of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report shares ahead of Microsoft’s (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report announced acquisition last month.

Otherwise, Chevron (CVX) - Get Chevron Corporation Report became a top 10 holding, at 1.4% allocation, one year after the stock was first introduced to the portfolio. So far, this particular increase in ownership has proven to be timely, as CVX has been a rare winner in 2022: up 18% vs. the S&P 500’s 7% loss.

Nu Holdings (NU) is another position that has caught my attention. Wall Street Memes has reported extensively on this IPO, and the stock now accounts for 0.3% of Berkshire’s assets.

To make room for the purchases above, Warren Buffett and team cut loose Sirius XM (SIRI) - Get Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. Report and Teva Pharma (TEVA) - Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Report. They also sharply reduced the position in three other healthcare stocks, the largest of which being AbbVie ABBV.

