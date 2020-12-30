Apple's Year In Review: Top 5 Stories Of 2020

2020 is almost over. Apple stock managed to reach all time highs and currently trades at nearly $135 per share. The Apple Maven listed the top 5 stories that impacted the stock this year.

As the year comes to a close, Apple stock has once again reached a historical peak. Below are five of the top developments that moved shares in 2020:

5. Apple's July earnings: "Super Thursday"

It was a historic quarter for Apple. The company managed to knock it all of the park across the product and geographic categories in the middle of a global crisis.

Two relatively small segments, the iPad and Mac, came in substantially above my expectations. They were huge beneficiaries of the stay-at-home economies. The 8% revenue increase in the Americas was also a very pleasant surprise, considering how disruptive to business (and to life in general) COVID-19 has been in the US.

4. Stock split 4-to-1.

Apple’s shares have split 4-to-1. What was once valued at about $525 is now four equal pieces worth roughly $130 each. I was concerned that the excitement over owning a soon-to-be-split stock would vanish overnight, but maybe Apple’s executive team was right.

When it decided to make the company’s stock more accessible to a wider range of retail investors, Tim Cook and his team were hoping to generate more demand for Apple shares. The plan seems to have worked out, at least so far.

3. September bear market

September was a month for Apple investors to forget. The past month was Apple’s worst in the stock market since February 2020, and the toughest month of September since the 2008 Great Recession: -10%.

As the graph below illustrates, Apple stock fell off a cliff in the first part of the month, finally recovering only in the last five trading days. Compared to the rest of the FAAMG group, Apple underperformed in September by more than 1 percentage point. Against the S&P 500, Apple shares lagged by even more: 6.5 percentage points.

Valuation-driven correction

From a business fundamentals perspective, there wasn’t much about the month of September that could fully explain the drastic swing in Apple share price. In my view, the 22% top-to-bottom decline can be almost completely justified by a correction in valuations that had skyrocketed in August.

2. Apple’s iPhone 12

It took longer than expected, but the iPhone 12 has finally arrived this year. While quite a bit of media coverage has been focused on product features, I believe investors should be thinking about the business aspect of the new device launch.

Generally, I believe that the iPhone 12 launch at least met expectations on product features. Perhaps the positive surprise is that not only the Pro version, but all US models have been equipped with mmWave capability, which allows for much faster 5G speeds, where available. From a product feature perspective, I believe that consumers will be tempted to upgrade their devices, and this is positive for investors.

In my view, the best news was pricing. Apple’s high-end Pro version will start at $999, a low price point that probably caught most experts by surprise. Also, Apple managed to launch a 5G phone (the iPhone Mini) at only $699, which was the same launch price of the iPhone 11 last year. Less expensive phones are probably a great idea for a year of pandemic and recession.

Lastly, the iPhone’s pricing spectrum looks very compelling to me: budget-conscious users can buy the iPhone SE for only $399, while the top-of-the-line device stretches as far as $1,400 – the Pro Max version with 512 Gb of storage.

The 5G super cycle is happening

One key Apple supplier provided further color:

"The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are especially stronger than we estimated, while the demand for iPhone 12 is in line with the forecast, but iPhone 12 mini is a bit sluggish”.

The outlook is impressive, and probably well beyond any expert’s most bullish expectations. It is true that last year’s iPhone shipments were not necessarily robust. But 30% growth is a very bold target that underscores the scale of the 5G upgrade cycle.

1. Apple's M1 Chip

The new Mac devices that were announced go beyond a simple refresh of the product portfolio. The new M1 chip is also a reinvention of how products are designed from within. Also, with the new chip, Apple will be able to deliver much more speed with a lot less power usage.

From a revenue perspective, it could encourage a new wave of Mac upgrades from the old architecture to the new Apple silicon architecture, following a 2020 that has already been extraordinary for personal computer sales.

Where Wall Street currently stands

Oppenheimer’s Andrew Uerkwitz seems excited about the M1 chip that powers the couple of Mac models that Apple has recently announced. The analyst expects “M1-equipped Mac products to drastically outperform the predecessors”, which should bode well for future sales of Apple’s personal computers.

Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty seems to be in the same boat. She says that “Apple refreshed products that account for 80% of revenue and now has the broadest and most updated product portfolio in the company's history”.

(Disclaimers: the author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting The Apple Maven)