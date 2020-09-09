Apple’s September Event: Not What Investors Expected (Video)

It finally happened, after a 10-day delay. Apple has announced the date of its September product refresh. Mark your calendars for Tuesday, September 15, at 10 a.m. Cupertino time.

I believe that this Tuesday’s news has helped to push Apple’s stock price further down. Not only is the company behind schedule in releasing its new products during this atypical pandemic year, it is now likely that the iPhone will not find its way to the market until later than the more optimistic Apple investors had hoped for.

Watch the video above for more information about Apple’s September event. And don’t forget: visit thestreet.com/apple to follow our live blog, this coming Tuesday, starting at 9:30 a.m. PST.

